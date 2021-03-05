Devaneio Creates Psychedelic Mirage In New Clip

It is not blues, it is not metal, it is a musical mirage. The band called Devaneio (Rio de Janeiro, Brasil) released a new music video and single called “Miragem”, in portuguese. With a special participation by Alexandre Garnizé (Faces do Subúrbio, FURTO), the song has in its lyrics references to the philosophers Karl Marx and Marshall Berman, besides being influenced musically by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Emerson Lake & Palmer, and also Rage Against the Machine. The single is already available on streaming platforms.

“The composition addresses the return to Primordial Chaos (source of the creation of the entire universe), generated by the symbolic destruction of images, temples and sacred idols, and by the break with all materiality, in search of the inner divinity in each of us. Music is the soundtrack of destruction, modern bewildered society, and the ruin of sanctuaries and statues of worship, understood as ‘mirages in an endless desert’”, defines Leo Corrêa, vocalist and guitarist of Devaneio.

The song anticipates the debut album of the same name, which will be released at the end of March and will feature 7 tracks, including the single “Entre a Espada e a Cruz”. The album will be conceptual, with songs intertwined in all elements: melodies, harmonies, riffs and lyrics.

The single “Miragem” has the special participation of percussionist, ethnomusicologist and composer, Alexandre Garnizé. The musician has performed at major events such as the Montreux Festival and played with big names from MPB, such as Gilberto Gil, Marcelo Yuka, among other international artists, such as Richard Bona. Garnizé is also the founder of the bloco Tambores de Olokun, and is known for his work at Faces do Subúrbio and F.U.R.T.O.

Devaneio is a band created by Leo Corrêa, and which has musicians who have performed with Elza Soares, Paulinho da Viola, Lobão, Baco Exu do Blues, Abayomi Orchestra, among others. The project that unites psychedelic rock and Brazilianness debuts, in march the album debut, released independently.

The single “Miragem” was composed by Leo Corrêa (voice and guitar), and also features musicians Christian Dias (guitar), Matheus Schmidt (bass), Gabriel Loddo (drums) and Alexandre Garnizé (percussion). The song was recorded at Studio Carolina , with recording, mixing and mastering by Angelo Wolf, and recording assistance by Kayan Guter. The cover art is an illustration by Ezekiel Moura. The clip features Dan Sant’Anna (director of photography), Lucas Sant’Anna (photography assistance), who also worked on editing and colograding and, finally, Gracy Laport, responsible for production assistance.

Follow Devaneio on social media

