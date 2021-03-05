Racing To Start On Wednesday March 10th Under Level 2

The highly anticipated Race 1 of the 36th America’s Cup Match will start shortly after 4 pm (NZT) on Wednesday 10th March after the Government announced a reduction in alert levels today.

Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 or 1, the race schedule will remain as planned with 2 races per day – Wednesday 10th, Friday 12th, Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th, Monday 15th and each day after that. The current schedule has racing every day until either the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand or the Challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli reaches 7 wins.

Any changes to this schedule will need to be agreed between both teams.

RACING UNDER LEVEL 2

Racing under Level 2 will be restricted to only be sailed on either Race Course A or E.

(Under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 all courses will become an option to race on for the Regatta Director again.)

IN THE RACE VILLAGE IN LEVEL 2

Under Level 2, the bars, cafés and restaurants and other retail outlets within the America's Cup Race Village will open, and operate within Ministry of Health guidelines. Entertainment, LIVE racing on the Big Screens, and activations are unable to operate until we move back into Level 1.

© Scoop Media

