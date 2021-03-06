Snake Bite Whisky Release First Single/video Off “Black Candy”

Australia’s number one Heavy Outlaw Sleaze Rock band, Snake Bite Whisky, release the first single and video off their highly anticipated second album, Black Candy which is being released globally by Sliptrick Records (Europe) on the 30th Of March, 2021.

“Hammered” is a riotous throwback to seventies punk rock mixed with screeching sleaze metal. A lyrical journey that traverses a typical night of debauchery in the world of Snake Bite Whisky. “Hammered” is set to become the new Rock N’ Roll party anthem with it’s in your face, non politically correct lyrics and infectious sing-along chorus.

The video was directed by Kyle Golly of the No.One Network who has directed the bands previous video’s for “Down In The Dirt” and “Last Man Standing” off their debut album, “This Side Of Hell’. The clip was filmed on location in Brisbane, Australia and features a cameo appearance by their original drummer, Nick Dysart who left the band in 2018. The video is dedicated to bass guitarist, Stacii Blake’s dog Cooper who passed away last year.

“Hammered” is released on the 6th of March 2021 on Itunes and Spotify.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/wSKPCpYXI5k

Black Candy preorder link:

CD:

https://deadpulse.com/product/snake-bite-whisky-black-candy/

Hammered on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6tqIbBsiWogvsPJwhlvaE1?si=yS7k_NdET_yNZsXqPAHeiA

Hammered onItunes/Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/it/album/1555027969?app=itunes

© Scoop Media

