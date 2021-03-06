Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snake Bite Whisky Release First Single/video Off “Black Candy”

Saturday, 6 March 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Snake Bite Whisky

Australia’s number one Heavy Outlaw Sleaze Rock band, Snake Bite Whisky, release the first single and video off their highly anticipated second album, Black Candy which is being released globally by Sliptrick Records (Europe) on the 30th Of March, 2021.

“Hammered” is a riotous throwback to seventies punk rock mixed with screeching sleaze metal. A lyrical journey that traverses a typical night of debauchery in the world of Snake Bite Whisky. “Hammered” is set to become the new Rock N’ Roll party anthem with it’s in your face, non politically correct lyrics and infectious sing-along chorus.

The video was directed by Kyle Golly of the No.One Network who has directed the bands previous video’s for “Down In The Dirt” and “Last Man Standing” off their debut album, “This Side Of Hell’. The clip was filmed on location in Brisbane, Australia and features a cameo appearance by their original drummer, Nick Dysart who left the band in 2018. The video is dedicated to bass guitarist, Stacii Blake’s dog Cooper who passed away last year.

“Hammered” is released on the 6th of March 2021 on Itunes and Spotify.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/wSKPCpYXI5k

Black Candy preorder link:

CD:

https://deadpulse.com/product/snake-bite-whisky-black-candy/

Hammered on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6tqIbBsiWogvsPJwhlvaE1?si=yS7k_NdET_yNZsXqPAHeiA

Hammered onItunes/Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/it/album/1555027969?app=itunes

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Snake Bite Whisky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 