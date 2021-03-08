Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cornelius Vickers Goes Solo At 91

Monday, 8 March 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Feilding Art Centre

Cornelius (‘Con’) Vickers is having his first solo exhibition at age 91. Born in 1930 in Seaton, Country Durham England, Con started painting at school during the war. At age 12 he won First Prize for a painting of a Spitfire titled ‘Plane over France’ which came with prize money of half a crown or two shillings and sixpence, a princely sum for a young boy.

His working life was as a bricklayer then as a building manager before accepting the offer of early retirement at age 60. He then took evening art classes and after the death of his beloved wife Sheila, emigrated to New Zealand to be with his daughter Alison, son-in-law Romuald and grandson Rob. Con now lives in next door to them with a garden he cultivates and the canaries he breeds.

“My painting takes my mind off everything else” says Con “it takes all your stress and worries away.”

His art works include local landmarks such as the windmills, as well as paintings of native birds, as well as composite pictures of several scenes. All works are for sale as Con needs space for all the other work he is creating in his studio home.

Con’s exhibition will be taking place from Monday 15th March to Tuesday 6th April 2021 at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester Street, Feilding with free entry. Open M-F 10.00-4.00, Sat 10.00-1.00, Sunday closed.

