Two Kiwis, Two Great Walks - Barefoot

A Paeroa duo are planning to walk over 100km in just five days, completing two of New Zealand’s Great Walks - barefoot.

Vini Williams and Jack Keeys are scheduled to start the Abel Tasman great walk on the 16th of April completing what is usually a four-day walk, in less than 48 hours. They will then return to the North Island and complete the lake Waikaremoana walk, another four-day walk, again in under 48 hours.

Their goal is to raise money to purchase school and sports shoes for children across low socio-economic areas in New Zealand, and in targeted locations in Africa with a 50/50 split.

Both Vini and Jack have been involved in charity events before, but this time they wanted to do something a little different.

“There are hundreds of charities doing exceptional work around New Zealand and the world – but there’s still things that slip through the gaps” - Jack

Jack proudly calls Paeroa College “the best high school in the country” and one lesson that stays with him is how much of an impact having sports shoes could make.

“For some kids who struggled academically and were going home to difficult environments, the sports field was not just their freedom and sense of belonging, but gave lifelong opportunities through tournament travel, scholarships and incentivising better study performance – sports literally changed hundreds of lives in our local communities”

Vini also recognised the difference a pair of shoes can make “It seems silly to some, but when a kid’s shoes broke, or they outgrew them, they would often wag school for days or even weeks, or perhaps leave a sport for a season. The teachers and coaches weren’t the problem, they were supportive - it was the embarrassment.” Says Vini.

Vini and Jack have teamed up with the Salvation Army as their official charity partner. Major Raewyn Gardner, Midland Divisional Leader said

“We can never underestimate what a pair of shoes means to a young person without any. The elimination of any barriers that hold our young people back from being able to grasp the opportunities that will see them developing their potential, and the impact that will make in the world is a precious gift. We are thankful to Jack and Vincent for their heart and vision to make this happen.”

The two have been training for the past few months, Vini carrying his 10-month-old son on his back for extra training weight, and Jack running barefoot along gravel paths – both to toughen-up and condition their feet.

They will be covering their own costs of completing the walks, with 100% of fundraising transferred directly to Salvation Army for this cause, collected through a Givealittle page ‘Barefoot for a future’

“The unique thing about donating to this cause, is that every dollar will go directly to buying a pair of shoes and immediately make an impact in a young person’s life – and we think that’s pretty special.”

The pair stated that they’d love to raise $15,000, though have a long way to go.

‘Barefoot for a Future can be found on Instagram, Facebook and Giveallittle.

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/barefoot-for-a-future

