Get Hiiinyaaart And Join William Waiirua For His 365th Day Of Consecutive Jyoghhhhs

365 days of consecutive jyoghhhhs (translation: jogs) is an impressive feat at the best of times, but with everything 2020 threw at us, it's a momentous achievement worth celebrating.

Local funnyman and morale booster, William Waiirua embarked on a running journey in 2020 with the intention to run every day during the first national lockdown. As someone who wasn’t a runner, this was a lofty target that soon became a coping mechanism in a time of upheaval.

After seeing the mental health impact the fitness routine was having on him and the support from other Kiwis also starting their journey, William was inspired to extend his goal to 100 days, which then increased to 200 days. Now he’s less than a week away from reaching 365 days of consecutive runs and ASICS wants you to join him for the milestone.

On Wednesday 24 March, ASICS is hosting the William Waiirua 365, a virtual running event to celebrate the running journey of Kiwis around the country. Registration is free with the option to run or walk 3, 5 or 6km - all you have to do is complete your journey on March 24.

"At first the motivation was to jyoghhhh every day during the first lockdown & hopefully that encouraged others to give it a go also, but the impact the daily jyoghhhh had on me mentally assisted me in my day to day mahi and all-round wellbeing, hence why I’m still going,” says Waiirua.

ASICS has been moving minds since 1949 and with the world facing the risk of mental health pandemic (off the back of a global pandemic), the company is renewing its commitment to move minds through sport and support more people on their path to experience the transformative power of exercise.

This year the company will undertake a landmark research project into the positive impact of sport on mental wellbeing. The research will use cutting-edge biometric technology to capture the true effect of sport on the mind of thousands of participants around the world and the results are expected to be revealed in July.

Sign up for William Waiirua 356 today and celebrate your running journey with a supportive community. There is $5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs but you’ve got to be hiiinyaaart to win!

Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46205/the-william-waiirua-365 and be part of the William Waiirua 365 experience.

