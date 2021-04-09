British Dark Comedy, Sideshow, Is Now Available For Streaming In Australia And New Zealand

Bounty Films is happy to inform you that the British Dark Comedy, Sideshow, is now available for streaming in Australia and New Zealand via Google Play, Youtube Movies, Fetch TV, Beamafilms and Vimeo on Demand.

When two inept young criminals break into the home of a washed-up psychic in search of his hidden loot, they get a lot more than they bargained for… because ‘The All-Seeing Stupendo' is a genuine master of the dark mystic arts – at least that’s what it says on his poster and he’s sticking to it.

Sideshow stars UK Television legend Les Dennis, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Anthony Head, April Pearson and Nathan Clarke.

Stream Now:

Google Play: http://bit.ly/sideplay

Youtube Movies: http://bit.ly/sidetube

Fetch TV: http://bit.ly/sidetch

