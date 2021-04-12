Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Playwright’s Award-Nominated Work To Debut In Hamilton

Monday, 12 April 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: The Meteor

Award shortlisted debut play by local writer Melanie Allison, My Incredibly Important Life is premiering at The Meteor Theatre this April. Nominated in 2020 for Playmarket’s Playwrights b4 25 award, the plays debut season will run at Hamilton’s Meteor Theatre April 28 - May 1st with 7pm performances. Brought to life by a talented cast of local performers the play will see, Hannah-Rose Cook, Jenny Parham, and Jared Wooldridge take the stage.


Hannah-Rose Cook and Jenny Parham in rehearsal

My Incredibly Important Life follows Amelia, played by Hannah-Rose Cook, as she attempts to get her first novel published, while living with her Mother played by Jenny Parham. A play of old hurts and regrets, lingering ghosts, and possible legacies, My Incredibly Important Life offers a unique look at the relationship between a Mother and Daughter. Described by Playmarket judges as “gentle, delicate, compelling and skilfully structured”. The play marks a continued trend of locally produced theatre that is increasingly high-quality while tackling relevant, everyday issues.

“I wrote My Incredibly Important Life when I felt like I was the only person who didn’t have a conventional mother-daughter bond,” says playwright Melanie Allison. “I hope that by seeing this play, anyone who has had a similar experience will know that they are not alone in that struggle.”

Allison is currently studying her Master’s in Professional Writing at the University of Waikato. My Incredibly Important Life is her first play to debut in Hamilton, but she has previously been published in Mayhem Literary Journal and has appeared on stage in numerous local theatre productions.

There’s more than just quality writing to be enjoyed on this night at the theatre. The production team including experienced Hamilton-based theatre makers Caroline Waugh and Andrew T. Lyall are creating unique soundscapes to accompany the play, while also cultivating set and lighting. The ensemble are also training with director Andrew T. Lyall to bring charismatic and grounded performances into the sometimes mundane, often surreal story of My Incredibly Important Life.

Ticket bookings are now open for the strictly limited four-show-season. Booking in advance is essential due to half-capacity seating for an intimate performance in The Meteor’s Black Box theatre. Individual concessions and group discounts are available, alongside a very special discounted double ticket for Mothers and Daughters.

Find out more and book your tickets now at www.themeteor.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Meteor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 