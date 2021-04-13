Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Apex Academy Red Carpet Premiere

Tuesday, 13 April 2021
Apex Academy of Performing Arts

Owner and Founder of the Apex Academy of Performing Arts, Harry Oram, made a big announcement this past weekend for Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty during the first Apex Academy Red Carpet Premiere held on April 10th at United Cinemas Bayfair.

The evening was set off with a red carpet complete with paparazzi and a photography exhibit by Fine Art Photographer Ryan Estremos. Guests were seated in the luxury auditorium that included a United Cinema’s chef prepared banquet table.

The showcase featured a live performance by actors Denny Kota and Sharin Shaik followed by 5 short films featuring Apex’s very own students, which was narrated by industry veteran Matthew Oram. The film screenings concluded with an extended cut of their recent 48 Hours Film Challenge submission ‘Aora’, which received several nominations in the Bay of Plenty Semi-Finals.

Several announcements were made including the ongoing partnership with United Cinemas Bayfair, represented by Manager Samantha Larsen who teamed up with Harry Oram and Apex Marketing Director Krystal Black who states “We couldn’t have asked for a better partnership. Samantha has been so open to our ideas and wants the same things for Tauranga. Having Samantha and United Cinemas join our team creates a powerhouse alliance that will bring international film to the Bay and promote local filmmakers.”

Harry also shared plans to put a world spotlight on New Zealand by relaunching the Third Culture Film Festival in Tauranga which was originally based in Hong Kong for two consecutive years. Harry has no doubt Tauranga is the perfect place to invest in filmmaking and to showcase the region’s natural beauty and creative talent.

“The film festival in Tauranga will be open to submissions from around the world and provide countless opportunities for filmmakers. International filmmakers will now have incentive to share their stories through us and more importantly bring our local talent a global audience.”

The Apex team gave a few words to a few of their supporters,

“We want to give a huge thanks to Samantha Larsen and the United Cinemas Bayfair chef and staff for the tremendous help and five star service, A2Z Print Solutions for partnering with us and providing the best quality marketing materials in the Bay on a moments notice. Anton Steele, Jade Kent, Glen Dougal, and his partner Debbie Green from Film Bay of Plenty, Jonathan Ewing from the Tombolo Times and former Mayor, Greg Brownless- thank you for showing up for our students and the Academy.”

They are currently reaching out to key strategic partners. Together they plan to put Tauranga on the International film circuit by building cultural and economic bridges through film.

