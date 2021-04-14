Amazon Studios Announces First-look Tv Deal And Docuseries With 23-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams

Currently Filming, the Untitled Docuseries Follows Williams Both On and Off the Court

Amazon Studios announced today that it has signed a first-look TV deal with 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, Serena Williams. Serena will work with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with an untitled docuseries that follows her in both her professional and personal life. The untitled docuseries production from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios is executive produced by Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Serena.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

The greatest athlete and tennis player of the Open Era and most prized WTA player of all time, Serena has overcome insurmountable odds to win a title in all four grand slam tournaments, 73 singles and 23 doubles championships, and gold-medals at the 2000 (doubles), 2008 (doubles), and 2012 (singles and doubles) Olympics.

Off the court, Serena has become well-recognized in the business, entertainment and fashion space, adding S by Serena clothing line and Serena Ventures to her brand. Serena is also deeply committed to philanthropic causes, supporting organizations such as the Yetunde Price Resource Center, launching in 2018 in Compton, CA, honoring the life and memory of her oldest sister, by ensuring those affected by trauma have the necessary resources to persevere. Her greatness on and off the court solidifies her as one of the most iconic names and faces in the world.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories, and on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free video streaming service. Recent hit Amazon Original series include the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, and the irreverent superhero series The Boys; Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty music and fashion event, Donald Glover’s Guava Island and Chasing Happiness, a documentary about pop superstars the Jonas Brothers. Upcoming IMDb TV series from Amazon Studios include the Bosch spin-off series starring Titus Welliver and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project.

In film, AmazonStudiosproduces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. AmazonStudiosbecame the first streaming service to win Oscars forManchester by the SeaandThe Salesman. Recent Amazon original movies includethe cultural smash hit Coming 2 America starring Eddie Murphy, the Golden Globe award-winning comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm with Sacha Baron Cohen, the family comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista, the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal and Garrett Bradley’s Time, Sylvie’s Love starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami…, Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank, and I’m Your Woman starring and produced by Rachel Brosnahan. In 2021, Amazon Studios received a record-breaking 12 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture for Sound of Metal, Best Documentary Feature for Time, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and One Night in Miami. Upcoming tentpoles include the action-packed thriller Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan, and sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt.

© Scoop Media

