Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sea Mouse Announces Six-date NZ Tour

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: NikNak Media

Sea Mouse is here to remind us rock ’n’ roll is alive and kickin’ with a six-date NZ tour

Listen to new single ‘Side B Track 1’

Rock’n’rollers Sea Mouse are kicking off New Zealand Music Month in style with the announcement of a six-date nationwide tour. The good news comes fresh off the back of the release of their thunderous new single ‘Side B Track 1’.

The Wellington trio will hit the road in Hamilton at Nivara Lounge on May 21 and travel the length of the country, finishing up in Christchurch at The Dark Room on June 5.

Get tickets here:

Hamilton (Nivara Lounge - May 21)
Auckland (Whammy Bar - May 22)
Wellington (Meow - May 28)
Napier (The Paisley Stage - May 29)
Dunedin (The Crown Hotel - June 4)
Christchurch (The Dark Room - June 5)
 

Sea Mouse will be teaming up with Christchurch-based primal rockers Pieces of Molly for double-headline shows in Wellington and Christchurch.

With a hard-hitting sound drenched in rock and blues, Sea Mouse is a band that’s here to remind us that rock ‘n’ roll is very much alive and kickin’. It’s a message served loud and clear on their latest NZ on Air-supported single ‘Side B Track 1’ - a rollicking, modern boogie rock tune, which made its debut on Hauraki’s coveted ‘Locals Only’ feature.

Made up of Seamus Johnson (Guitar and Vocals), Scott Maynard (Bass), and Thomas Friggens (Drums), Sea Mouse formed in 2017 and quickly set about shaking up the local music scene. Creating a unique blend of sounds from the Delta blues of the 1930s, to mammoth guitar-driven garage rock tunes, coupled with a mesmerizing live show, Sea Mouse has gone from strength to strength and this is only the beginning!

Don’t sleep on Sea Mouse! Delivering a punch-packing, viciously high energy live show, which translates brilliantly from turntable to stage, this is one band you NEED to see in the flesh.

The tour is supported by the NZ Music Commission’s Aotearoa Touring programme, of which Sea Mouse was a recent recipient.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 