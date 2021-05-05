Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sport Hawke’s Bay Announces 2021 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Finalists

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

A new recipient will be announced as the 2021 Hawke’s Bay Senior Sportsperson of the Year title as four finalists are announced, with no previous winners of the title named. Local scooter legend, Alexandra Madsen is up against national champion athlete Georgia Hulls, previous Junior Sportsperson of the Year winner, Piera Hudson and champion rower, Tim Mackintosh.

Judges, experts in their sporting and sports media fields, have narrowed a lower than normal number of nominations down to 41 finalists across 13 categories.

Due to ongoing impact of Covid-19, the 2020 function was completed completely online for the firt time with Aimee Fisher claiming her third title in 5 years. The 2021 function is back to normal with winners set to be announced at the Forsyth Barr sponsored awards ceremony held on Saturday 29 May at Pettigrew.Green Arena in Taradale. The winners of the Disabled, Master, Junior and Senior Sportsperson and Junior and Senior Team of the Year all go forward as finalists for the supreme award, the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year.

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Ryan Hambleton said, “With the impact Covid-19 had on our sporting landscape over the past 18 months, we have again produced some outstanding finalists for this years awards. On behalf of Sport Hawke’s Bay and all supporters of sport, thank you to all of those who took the time to nominate a wide range worthy volunteers, coaches, officials and sportspeople.”

“This year was a bit different for the judges with a lot of competition taking place locally. It didn’t make the job any easier with 18 sports represented spread across 41 finalists, this year looks to be another great opportunity to celebrate all that is great about sport,” he said.

“It’s great to see so many from the Hawke’s Bay community taking this opportunity to recognise and celebrate successes in their sport and acknowledge those who work so hard to make sport happen. We also say thanks to the amazing sponsors who continue to support the sport sector to help make this night happen” adds Hambleton.

Football, basketball, canoe polo and hockey had the highest number of finalists announced for the 2021 event and follows a successful year from a range of areas within each organisation, with scooter, BMX racing and bowls also represented, it shows the wide spread of sports up for an award on the evening.

Tickets for the awards are highly sought after and can be purchased through Sport Hawke’s Bay by visiting www.hbsportsawards.co.nz or visiting the Sport Hawke’s Bay office at Pettigrew.Green Arena.

