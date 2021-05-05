Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bach Musica NZ Takes The Stage With Mozart’s Requiem

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Bach Musica

Bach Musica NZ presents 
MOZART REQUIEM & GRIEG PIANO CONCERTO

Bach Musica NZ’s choir and orchestra return to the Auckland Town Hall on 13 June to perform Mozart’s famous and mysterious Requiem, conducted by the company’s masterful Music & Artistic Director Rita Paczian. In addition, the evening will include a special performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto by NZ star Tony Yan Tong Chen.

Mozart’s Requiem is a heartfelt and very moving piece of music which was scheduled in September last year but was sadly cancelled due to COVID restrictions. The 2021 concert will feature the originally planned line-up of top NZ vocal soloists Natasha Wilson (Soprano), Sarah Court (Alto), Patrick Power (Tenor) and James Harrison (Baritone). Described as the composer’s "last and most perfect work", the Requiem is a profound expression of grief and loss, but also hope and light, and so is a timely piece for current times.

Rita is pleased that Bach Musica NZ is able to perform this work: “Mozart’s Requiem has always been one of my favourite pieces of music. After the hugely successful movie ‘Amadeus’ (1984), it gained fame far beyond usual classical music lovers. Did Mozart know that this piece would be performed at his own funeral?”

Tony Yan Tong Chen, already forging himself a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting and versatile emerging classical musicians, will perform Grieg’s only piano concerto. Tony studied in New York, has played across the globe and will bring his reputation for producing a stirring performance to the Town Hall.

Bach Musica NZ’s last performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion in April was enthusiastically received by the audience and critics alike. This is the second concert of their 2021 Subscription Series and is set to be another classical music must-see.

“With her seamless, impeccable, and energetic guidance ‘from the podium’ Ms Paczian show-cased, in addition, that in musical terms she is in a class of her own.” - Rainer W. Buhmann (review of Bach’s St Matthew Passion, April 2021)

Rita Paczian is an exceptionally gifted conductor with a hugely impressive international CV, which has earned her a reputation for bringing an electrifying balance of musicality, intellect, technique and passion to her performances. Since 1994 she has been the Music Director of Bach Musica NZ, one of Aotearoa’s most highly acclaimed musical organisations. Bach Musica NZ’s performances illustrate the cultural vibrancy of New Zealand with a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to the 21st Century. As New Zealand’s only combined choir and orchestra, they are well known for showcasing NZ premieres of beautiful music from all over the world and providing performance opportunities for both emerging and recognised vocal and instrumental soloists.

Bach Musica NZ’s full 2021 concert programme can be seen here.
 

Bach Musica NZ – 
MOZART REQUIEM & GRIEG PIANO CONCERTO
plays:
Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
Sunday 13 June, 5PM
Tickets $15 - $70 – On sale at Ticketmaster

https://www.bachmusica.com/

