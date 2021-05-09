Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis Well Placed After First Day Of Finn Gold Cup

Sunday, 9 May 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

Andy Maloney and Josh Junior aren't getting carried away after making impressive starts to their Finn Gold Cup campaigns in Porto overnight (NZ time).

Maloney leads after the first day, one point ahead of Joan Cardona of Spain with European champion Zsombor Berecz a further seven points behind in third. Junior, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first Kiwi to win the Finn Gold Cup (world championships), is fifth, 12 points behind Maloney.

Some of the favourites, however, struggled with multiple world champion and defending Olympic champion Giles Scott of Great Britain 31 points behind Maloney in 14th and Nick Heiner of the Netherlands 16th.

It illustrated how difficult it will be over the five-day regatta to bank consistently low scores, especially as conditions are only meant to get more difficult.

The 52-boat fleet raced in 6-10 knot breezes but also encountered 1.5m swells, strong tidal currents and big windshifts. The swell is forecast to nearly double in size over the coming days, which is why the race committee added a third race today to try to get ahead of the schedule.

"I found myself on the right side of quite a few big gains today so that helped massively," Maloney said. "I think I managed to get around the top mark in relatively good shape in each race so it made my day much simpler than it could have been.

"The gains and losses were massive at times and there was the odd big windshift and some favourable current as well. Some people found themselves quite deep at times and found it hard to come back."

Junior was one of those who did manage to work his way through the fleet when sometimes sitting quite deep to join Maloney as the only sailors to record three top-10 results. He was 10th, fifth and 10th while Maloney was third, second and eighth.

What made those numbers even more impressive was the fact the Finn Gold Cup represents the first regatta in the heavyweight dinghy for the pair since the 2019 Finn Gold Cup. They were key members of Emirates Team New Zealand's defence of the America's Cup and are also involved in the New Zealand team's inaugural season in SailGP.

It means their bodies are more conditioned to grinding so three long races and seven to eight hours on the water overnight left them a little sore.

"It wasn't the easiest way to ease back into Finn racing but we will pull up in pretty good shape tomorrow," Maloney said.

"It's super-early days. It's nice to know we have both got reasonably good pace after being out of the boat for a while but it was a really tricky day and everyone made a lot of mistakes today, including us, and we will have to race better than we did today to make sure we keep getting good results."

Junior was equally satisfied with his scorecard but knows there's a long way to go.

"The results ended up pretty good," he said. "I was pretty happy in the end. I found myself quite far back in the fleet a few times and had to sail through to get some good results.

"It's always good to start well. It's always good to be near the front of the fleet and not pick up too many bad results but nothing really changes for us. We just carry on and keep doing the things we are doing. We clearly have a lot of room to improve so we will keep chipping away."

Results and standings after day 1 of the Finn Gold Cup in Porto, Portugal:

(52 boats)

  • 1st: Andy Maloney (NZL) 3 2 8 - 13 points
  • 2nd: Joan Cardona (ESP) 11 1 2 - 14 pts
  • 3rd: Zsombor Berecz (HUN) 9 11 1 - 21 pts
  • 5th: Josh Junior (NZL) 10 5 10 - 25 pts

Full results

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 