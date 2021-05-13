Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Three Generations Take On 2021 New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Marathon

As runners from across New Zealand prepare to take on this weekend’s New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon, three generations of a local family will also be doing up their shoes.

69-year-old Pam Hastings, 44-year-old daughter Rebecca and 14-year-old granddaughter Lily are taking on the Havana Coffee 10km event together.

“A few years ago, my daughter Rebecca took part in the half marathon run – we were very excited for her as she has worked hard on her health and this was a biggie for her,” says proud Mum Pam. “It was such a great day, so we decided that next time we’d do a three generation 10km walk with Rebecca’s daughter, my granddaughter, Lily.

“Rebecca and Lily enjoy running, walking and yoga, and Lily also keeps busy with music – playing the violin, flute, guitar, drama and singing,” she said.

With Pam turning 70 this year and keeping herself fit with cycling, walking yoga and aqua fitness, the busy trio will have plenty to celebrate on their walk together.

Along with more than 8,000 competitors, they will hit the course for the fifth running of Hawke’s Bay Marathon on Saturday 15 May. This year’s event is set to be the biggest in its history, and participants will test themselves across three distances, the Havana Coffee 10km, 2degrees Half Marathon and New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon. All courses finish at the iconic Elephant Hill Estate & Winery.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, said that the event has gone from strength to strength.

“This event has grown steadily each year and we are excited to see runners test themselves across 10km, Half Marathon and Marathon distances,” said Beeche. “It’s been a tough time for tourism so we’re thrilled that so many runners and their supporters are travelling to be part of this awesome event in the stunning Hawke’s Bay.”

Once across the finish line, people can enjoy the Elephant Hill Estate & Winery offering New Zealand’s best finish line festival, with plenty of entertainment of the best of local Hawke’s Bay food and wine on offer.

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.

For more information on the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon click here.

