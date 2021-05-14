Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Walking Tour With Ana Iti And Christina Barton

Friday, 14 May 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Adam Art Gallery

Walking tour
with Ana Iti & Christina Barton
2pm Saturday 22 May 2021
Meet at Adam Art Gallery

Rain day: 2pm Sunday 23 May

Detail of ‘prison’ bricks, Tasman Street Brick Wall, Wellington, 2021 (photo: Christina Barton)

A feature of artist Kate Newby’s practice is the way it is rooted in her observations of the world around her. Signs of this are manifold in YES TOMORROW, her solo exhibition at Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi. They include the found glass scavenged from the streets of Wellington that has made its way into the show, and the clay-tile drains that are the inspiration for her installation above the Terrace Tunnel.

Join Adam Art Gallery director Christina Barton and artist Ana Iti, who will take you for a walk sparked by Newby’s exhibition. Adopting the Situationist’s concept of the ‘dérive’, they will traverse the city, starting with Newby’s outdoor works and ending not far from the Carillon on Buckle Street, offering a random tour that encourages participants to see the city through a different lens.

Christina Barton has worked with both Kate Newby and Ana Iti, inviting them to produce new work for the Adam Art Gallery. She has a longstanding interest in contemporary sculpture and the recent history of artists who work with materials, bodies, sites and language to expand, de- and re-materialise the medium in self-consciously anti-monumental and environmentally sensitive ways.

Ana Iti (Te Rawara) is an artist based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington who has produced a body of work that draws on embedded histories and grants them material form in moving images, text-based works and sculptural installation. She is currently one of four artists in residence at the Art Centre in Ōtautahi Christchurch and last year she undertook the McCahon House Residency in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Her most recent work, Takoto, 2020, can be seen on the roof of the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. This was commissioned as part of the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition.

RSVP for the tour here.

Meet in the foyer of the Adam Art Gallery. Please wear sensible shoes. The tour will take between one and two hours and is one way. There is no pre-arranged transport back to the Gallery so please make your own arrangements to and from the walk. Check our Facebook page and Instagram as we will notify you if we postpone to our ‘rain day’ on Sunday, or have to cancel due to bad weather.

Find out more about our full public programme associated with the exhibition YES TOMORROW here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Adam Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 