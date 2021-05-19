Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tamahou Temara Announced As Tumu Whakarae|general Manager Of Toi Māori Aotearoa

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Toi Maori Aotearoa

Tamahou Temara (Ngāi Tuhoe) has been appointed as Tumu Whakarae |General Manager of Toi Māori Aotearoa – Māori Arts New Zealand.

‘Tamahou is a widely respected expert in te reo Māori me ona tikanga me ngā mahi toi Māori and draws on this knowledge to work at the cutting-edge of Māori art development today within Aotearoa and across the globe,’ says Toi Māori Aotearoa Board Chair, Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell.
 

‘Having worked as the Operations Manager of Toi Māori Aotearoa for the last fifteen years, Tamahou brings extensive experience and relationships to the role of Tumu Whakarae in a moment when the profile of Māori artists in Aotearoa has never been stronger.”

Toi Māori Aotearoa—Māori Arts Aotearoa is a Charitable Trust established in 1996 to promote uniqueness, quality and integrity in Māori art development.

As an umbrella organisation for nine national Māori art form committees, Toi Māori Aotearoa partners across the arts, culture and education sector to deliver an annual programme of wānanga, hui and showcase events.

Under COVID-19, our national network of Māori artists stood tall within their respective communities, on the national stage and in the digital space to sustain and shape to our national identity in isolation. Toi Māori Aotearoa is actively working to hold that space and enable greater advances for Māori art in Aoteaora.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toi Maori Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 