Tamahou Temara Announced As Tumu Whakarae|general Manager Of Toi Māori Aotearoa

Tamahou Temara (Ngāi Tuhoe) has been appointed as Tumu Whakarae |General Manager of Toi Māori Aotearoa – Māori Arts New Zealand.

‘Tamahou is a widely respected expert in te reo Māori me ona tikanga me ngā mahi toi Māori and draws on this knowledge to work at the cutting-edge of Māori art development today within Aotearoa and across the globe,’ says Toi Māori Aotearoa Board Chair, Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell.



‘Having worked as the Operations Manager of Toi Māori Aotearoa for the last fifteen years, Tamahou brings extensive experience and relationships to the role of Tumu Whakarae in a moment when the profile of Māori artists in Aotearoa has never been stronger.”

Toi Māori Aotearoa—Māori Arts Aotearoa is a Charitable Trust established in 1996 to promote uniqueness, quality and integrity in Māori art development.

As an umbrella organisation for nine national Māori art form committees, Toi Māori Aotearoa partners across the arts, culture and education sector to deliver an annual programme of wānanga, hui and showcase events.

Under COVID-19, our national network of Māori artists stood tall within their respective communities, on the national stage and in the digital space to sustain and shape to our national identity in isolation. Toi Māori Aotearoa is actively working to hold that space and enable greater advances for Māori art in Aoteaora.

