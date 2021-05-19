Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Costume & Cause: An Exhibition Of New Zealand Makers Exploring Issues And Histories Through Garments

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

A new exhibition opens this month at the University of Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand, within the newly established additional gallery space (The Foyer Galleries) of the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts. Curator Liz Cooper brings together exceptional makers Victoria McIntosh, Shona Tawhiao (Ngai Te Rangi, Whakatōhea, Te Whanau Āpanui) and Jo Torr, whose works are inspired by garments and accessories. The exhibition, which is supported by a grant from Creative New Zealand, tells stories with strong political themes, examining conflict and discord, and celebrating strength, endurance, skill and ingenuity in feminine contexts. These makers explore 21st century issues through intriguing, spectacular and thoughtful use of techniques such as embroidery, beading, raranga weaving, digital print, pattern cutting and construction.

Shona Tawhaio’s spectacular pieces are often seen on the catwalk at New Zealand Fashion Week. Her love of mahi raranga [Māori flax weaving] led her to create garments as a way to get attention focused on the beauty and strength of the weaving itself. Away from the catwalk, Tawhiao’s works imbue a fierceness and celebration of female power, demonstrating the impressive versatility of raranga. Tawhiao makes for the modern wahine toa, the woman warrior: shapes and details influenced by military uniforms, Japanese Samurai, gang patches, graphic design and hip-hop.

Jo Torr’s detailed research shines through the construction of her meticulously conceived garments. Torr’s work embodies history: recreating complex narratives about the men and women who connected and disconnected, during early European contacts and subsequent colonisation with first nations’ peoples across Aotearoa and the Pacific. The layers of an 18th century fashionable lady’s dress are presented with beautiful decoration, of tapa [Polynesian bark cloth] and shells, not silk or gold. Cowrie shells and textiles have long histories as materials of value and exchange between communities and nations. Torr’s work orients around these transactions: garments represent not only the individuals involved, but the manner of their connections.

Delicate stitching and “women’s issues” are at the heart of Victoria McIntosh’s recent opus. McIntosh uses her training as a jeweller to intricately repurpose vintage underwear and other found items, making objects that are centred on the body as both site and subject; investigating women’s self-imagery and family histories. Self-described as a childhood tomboy, McIntosh’s work is often deeply personal. She has explored the realities and fictions of adoption, maternal relationships, and how the female body is framed and regarded by the public and the medical profession, now and in the past.

The provocative statements made by McIntosh, Tawhaio and Torr in their respective bodies of work are very much facing and even inviting trouble. The power of their vision and craft skills combine in a clarion call for the 21st century - to value the backgrounds and histories of the women of Aotearoa, and how these are celebrated through impressive craft skills and materials knowledge.

Costume & Cause:

28 May to 20 August 2021

Foyer Galleries, Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand.

www.waikato.ac.nz/academy/gallery

Opening Event at 5.15pm, 28 May: www.facebook.com/events/145051877597335

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 