Aviva Lip-sync Battle – Raising Funds For Family Violence Services Across Canterbury

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Aviva

LIP-SYNC BATTLE (FINALLY!) COMES TO CHRISTCHURCH

And you can take part! Have you ever watched a lip-sync battle and wished you could give it a go yourself? Or is there a music video that you’ve always been obsessed with and wanted to emulate? Now you can.

TELL ME MORE…

The event is planned for Saturday 25 September 2021, at Addington Raceway. It was originally scheduled for 2020, but the worldwide pandemic caused a minor setback in proceeding and it had to be cancelled not once, but twice! In the spirit on third time lucky, Aviva is determined it will go ahead this year!

Aviva is aiming to recruit 8 teams of performers who are excited to put in the practise, get the community behind them and put on a fabulous performance.

If you’re always singing in the shower or dancing around the kitchen (or office!), this is your chance to show off your skills, for good cause. It’s also an opportunity for businesses wanting to give back and raise the profile of their organisation (and a great staff social to boot).

Money will be raised in through ticket sales, sponsorship and voting – all money raised will go directly to Aviva.

ABOUT AVIVA

Aviva’s vision is an Aotearoa free from family and sexual violence. Originally established in 1973 as New Zealand’s first Women’s Refuge, Aviva now provides a range of specialist services to support people to create a life free from family and sexual violence, and overcome its enduring harms. Aviva’s emergency support services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

FAQS

Do I have to fundraise?

Yes – we would like you raise money through sponsorship and sell tickets to the event. We will provide you with a fundraising toolkit, a template letter/email to send to potential sponsors and be on the end of the phone to help.

How many people can be part of a team?

There’s no set number – if you fancy giving a solo performance, you can! Larger groups are allowed too. Bear in mind though, if the team is too big it will be harder for you to choreograph and practice. If there’s only one of you, that’s more pressure on one person to fundraise and sell tickets. We recommend teams of 2-5.

Are any songs ‘off-limits’?

Yes – Aviva is a family and sexual violence charity, so nothing which promotes violence or uses offensive terminology.

Find more from Aviva on InfoPages.
 
 
 
