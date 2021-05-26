Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Impact-Driven Professionals Called To Show Up For The Future At 2021 Festival For The Future And The Impact Awards

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Festival for the Future

As Inspiring Stories celebrates its 10th birthday, the charity has made its first speaker announcement for Festival for the Future and has opened nominations for the 2021 Impact Awards, which will take place this July 31st to August 1st.

The three-day festival is New Zealand’s largest leadership and social innovation summit and is touted as the ultimate professional and personal development event for emerging leaders. After going virtual and streaming to an international audience in 2020, it will once again be held at Wellington’s TSB Arena.

Speakers include Ethique Founder Brianne West, Young New Zealander of the Year Jazz Thornton, Banqer Founder and Impact Award Winner Kendall Flutey, and Sam Stubbs, Founder of Simplicity.

The weekend will also include learning labs, panels, and the 2021 Impact Awards ceremony on Saturday night. Satellite events will take place across Wellington in the lead-up and the festival will feature The Well, the Southern Hemisphere's first Mental Health pop-up Gym.

2015 Young New Zealander of the Year, Edmund Hillary Fellow and Inspiring Stories Founder Guy Ryan says Festival for the Future 2021 is an opportunity to reflect on the past while facing the critical needs of the future.

“We’ve built one of the most innovative and impactful organisations at the intersection of entrepreneurship, leadership, youth and community development. This momentum will snowball into the next decade – the decade of action – as defined by the UN.”

Other inspiring voices in the lineup include 2020 Impact Award Winner and anti-conversion therapy activist Shaneel Lal, Arizona Leger - G(irls) 20 Indigenous Delegate to the 2019 G20 Summit and indigenous fine-art photographer Taaniko Nordstrom, Founder of Soldiers Road. They will be joined by Bill Kermode, Chair of the NEXT Foundation and journalist Miriama Kamo. International speakers will be announced next month.

“To have a platform like Festival and the Impact Awards that encourages Aotearoa’s emerging impact leaders to keep showing up for the future is crucial to supporting impact flow and ensuring as many Kiwis as possible continue on their impact journey,” says Flutey, Enterprise Impact Award Winner 2020.

Current confirmed partners include XERO, Wellington City Council, Ministry for the Environment, TourismNZ and the United Nations Development Programme.

10 Years of Impact

Over the last decade, Festival for the Future, the Impact Awards and Future Leaders programme have touched 10,000 programme alumni and directly reached 50,000 people in public speaking audiences. In 2020 the virtual event included more than 50 speakers and was attended by people in 57 countries.

Impact Awards

In its third year running, The Impact Awards celebrates remarkable young New Zealanders making a difference for our future with $30,000 in prizes across six categories:

Climate

Enterprise

Global

Local

Inclusion

Wellbeing

Nominations and applications are open until Sunday 31 May for the Impact Awards at www.theimpactawards.nz.

Earlybird tickets for Festival for the Future are available for individuals, teams or organisations at festivalforthefuture.co. Scholarships are also available.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Festival for the Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 