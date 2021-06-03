Tune Your Ukulele And Limber Up Those Dancing Legs: Hutt’s Got Talent Is Back In 2021!

After taking a break in 2020, Wellington talent competition Hutt’s Got Talent is set to hit the stage again from June 28th - 2nd of July, 2021.

The all-ages event is run by Goodtime Music Academy with the support of a Creative Communities Grant from Creative New Zealand and the Hutt City Council. From dancers to musicians to vocalists, the event is open to all performers in the Wellington region.

“We’re inviting anyone with a talent they think is worth getting on-stage for to join us at Hutt’s Got Talent,” says Goodtime Music Academy owner, Andrew Christiansen.

With professional lighting, an excellent sound system – not to mention an enthusiastic crowd - Hutt’s Got Talent provides entrants with a chance to experience what it’s like performing on-stage.

“We’re encouraging our students at Goodtime Music Academy to get involved,” says Andrew.

With six months to go until the competition, now’s the time for performers to enrol in lessons and start practising.

Goodtime Music Academy offers in-school lessons (with instruments provided) in the Goodtime buses. In-studio lessons are also available for all ages at the Academy on Victoria Street in Lower Hutt.

“We’ve found the competition is an event our students can work towards. At Goodtime Music Academy, we’re focused on ensuring our students are performance-ready, while encouraging them to have fun and enjoy the show,” says Andrew.

To find out more about learning at Goodtime Music Academy, visit www.goodtimemusicacademy.co.nz

The Heats for Hutts Got Talent are held at the following locations

Walter Nash Centre | Monday 28 June | 6.30pm - 8.30pm

Oasis Church | Tuesday 29 June | 6.30pm - 8.30pm

Koraunui Stokes Valley Hub | Wednesday 30 June | 6.30pm - 8.30pm

Wainuiomata Primary School | Thursday 1st July | 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

With the Grand Final held at the Lower Hutt Town hall on Friday the 2nd of July.

Register for Hutt’s Got Talent online at www.huttsgottalent.co.nz

© Scoop Media

