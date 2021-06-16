Night Lights At MOTAT

On the weekend of Friday 25 June, the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) is opening its gates from 6pm-9pm for an exclusive three-night event of art, culture and entertainment.

Stay up past bed time and bring the Whānau for a walk through the museum grounds and experience MOTAT like you’ve never seen it before.

Our heritage buildings will be illuminated by the glow of thousands of fairy lights, roaming entertainers will delight the senses with live music and fire spinning for all to enjoy.

Installations from top New Zealand light artists will be on display, the forge will be lit, and the trams will be running round trips decked in their own dazzling displays of light.

Your favourite food trucks will be parked up, and tamariki will have plenty to entertain them with Matariki themed arts and crafts onsite.

Unlike our Christmas Lights event, tickets to Night Lights are strictly limited and will sell out. Purchase tickets here.

Tickets are $10 for adults (over 15), $5 for children (5 to 15), $5 for Gold Card holders or students (with ID) and under 5s are free (and do not need a ticket for entry).

