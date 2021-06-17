Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Naarm/Melbourne Duo Deuce' Release Debut Album; Add New Shows And Announce Supports

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: Dinosaur City Records

Naarm/Melbourne duo Deuce {pron. Juice, but with a D} share their debut, self-titled album, out now digitally and on limited-edition 12” vinyl via Dinosaur City Records.

Stream/share Deuce HERE. Buy Deuce 12" vinyl HERE.

Deuce is a collaboration between visual artist and musician Kayleigh Heydon, who hails from Manchester, and Curtis Wakeling (The Ocean Party / Pop Filter / Velcro).

Captivating from opening track 'Heat Wave' to closing instrumental 'Orange Hum', the duo's debut record matches sincere expressions of nostalgia, forgiveness, love and change with textural instrumental arrangements and dreamy vocal interplay.

Written, recorded, produced and mixed by Heydon and Wakeling during Melbourne’s first lockdown – without limitations of an audience or genre in mind – Deuce see-saws between beautifully slow and atmospheric ballads of love and longing, and upbeat jangle pop.

Heydon says of the album: "Writing and recording [Deuce] was a progression of learning and understanding. When we started, I could hardly play an instrument. The album relied a lot on communication. It allowed us to develop sound through description not jargon or technical terminology. Writing and recording became a pass the parcel type process, accepting whatever the other person added and then adding something new. It was a practice in relinquishing control, and understanding each other’s creator process. Curtis was new to mixing (this is the first record he's ever mixed). He began exploring sound and how he could best communicate our music through the mixing process so nothing was lost in post."

"We didn't realise at the time, but the record marks a pivotal time in our lives. Sometimes things don’t make sense until you take a step back." she continues.

Deuce emerged in April 2020 with debut track ‘Day Three’, which featured on Covid compilation ‘Stay Inside: Songs from the Great Indoors’. Since, the duo have released a string of singles and earned fans at Paper Magazine, Mindies, NME Australia and The Music, with radio support from triple j, 4ZZZ, PBS, RTR, 3RRR and FBi Radio. Deuce have also caught the ear of Apple Music and Spotify’s editorial teams, featuring on influential playlists including Apple Music’s ‘Indie + Chill’ and Spotify’s ‘Fresh Finds: Indie’.

Deuce’s debut album Deuce is out now via Dinosaur City Records alongside a fine art print of the record cover, painted by Kayleigh Heydon. Stream/share Deuce HERE. Buy Deuce 12" vinyl HERE. View Deuce merchandise HERE.

Soon after the release of their new record, Deuce will be embarking on their first east coast tour, stopping by Melbourne, Sydney (just added), Thirroul, Canberra, Ballarat and Castlemaine. Tickets are on sale now.

TOUR DATES

Sunday July 4 – Northcote Social Club – Melbourne, Victoria
With Snowy Band and Hannah Blackburn – TICKETS HERE

*JUST ADDED*
Thursday July 8 – The Lansdowne Hotel – Sydney, NSW
With The S-Bends and Snowy – FREE SHOW - RSVP HERE

Saturday July 10 – Franks Wild Years – Thirroul, NSW
Supports TBA – TICKETS HERE

Sunday July 11 – Gang Gang Cafe – Canberra, ACT
With Kilroy and Snowy – TICKETS HERE

Saturday July 24 – The Eastern Hotel – Ballarat, VIC
With Robox Fox – TICKETS HERE

Saturday August 8 – The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine, VIC
With Winten – FREE SHOW - RSVP HERE

