Celebrate Matariki 2021 On Facebook And Instagram

Facebook is launching new digital activations for Matariki to promote a deeper understanding of its significance and how the period can be celebrated throughout Aotearoa. From today five Matariki-inspired GIFs and a profile frame, designed by Mahi Tahi Media, will be available to share.

The GIFs show the Matariki stars rising to mark the dawn of a new year, families sharing kai and rangatahi remembering elders who have gone before them.

“Aotearoa is ready to celebrate Matariki and we are proud to design a series of GIFs for Facebook users to enjoy, marking the rise of the stars and the start of the new year.

“Matariki is about coming together with loved ones, remembering those who have passed in the previous year and welcoming in the new year. The GIFs include representations of Mānawatia a Matariki, which means Celebrating Matariki, and Kua Wheturangihia koe which means you have now become a star.

“As a Māori-owned creative agency, this project supports our mission to push te reo Māori and kaupapa Māori into new spaces for all of Aotearoa. We are also honoured to have partnered with Māori astronomer Rangi Matamua, to bring Matariki to life,” says Te Arahi Maipi, CEO, Mahi Tahi Media.

To further celebrate Matariki, a calendar on Facebook will showcase what 12 Māori content creators and business owners are doing to celebrate this period on and offline. Follow the calendar to hear personal stories about Matariki, pick up ideas for seasonal food preparation and planting, learn te reo Māori phrases, and even find markets and concerts.

“The use of these influential platforms and tools help to support the normalisation of Matariki along with te reo Māori. Working alongside Facebook and Mahi Tahi Media, these GIFs will increase our awareness, understanding and sharing of Matariki and its associated knowledge", says Professor Rangi Matamua, astronomer and author.

Professor Matamua will appear in a live panel on 5th July, hosted by Te Arahi Maipi, CEO of Mahi Tahi Media, to discuss what Matariki means to him and how he will celebrate this period.

“Facebook is proud to bring these Matariki-inspired experiences online in partnership with Mahi Tahi Media and Professor Rangi Matamua. We hope that they will create new ways for people throughout Aotearoa to connect with friends and whānau, and learn more about what this period represents for the Māori community,” says Mia Garlick, Director of Public Policy Australia & New Zealand.

Celebrating Matariki on Facebook

Facebook Live, 7pm on 5th July

Join the conversation live at https://www.facebook.com/facebookappNZ featuring:

Lamorna Pukepuke, ‘By Māori’ business network

Hinemoa Elder, MNZM

Rangi Matamua, astronomer and author

Te Arahi Maipi, Mahi Tahi Media

Matariki Calendar

Find the calendar at https://aotearoanz.fb.com/post/celebrating-matariki-2021/

GIFs

Download from https://giphy.com/FacebookNewZealand or any favourite Facebook App.

Profile Frame

Download from https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes by searching Matariki.

© Scoop Media

