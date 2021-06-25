Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Floor, You Name It

Friday, 25 June 2021, 10:39 am
Press Release: Stake Glass

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, home design trends have started embracing warmer tones and more natural or semi-natural elements, including wood, live plants, and glass, as a way of bringing ‘the outside in’. And while the mirror as a décor item may have petered in popularity for the past few years, it’s definitely making a comeback.

Since mirrors are so varied – wall, free standing, full length, framed, or unframed – they can often be a budget-friendly option for a quick space makeover. They are particularly useful in darker or smaller rooms, as they reflect light, which brightens up a space and can give the illusion that an area is larger than what it actually is. Mirrors also offer a simple way of making a space feel more elegant and clean, and can, in some instances, actually offer more interest into a space by reflecting the rest of a room’s décor or adding a unique texture.

As with any décor item, however, it is necessary to keep a few key things in mind to ensure that a mirror works best for a given space. For one, although large mirrors are currently more on trend, it is still important to measure the area and choose a mirror that best fits the room’s dimensions. For another, one large mirror – standing or hanging – generally tends to work better than a collage of smaller hanging mirrors. A mirror’s placement should also always be ‘comfortable’, both in relation to other furniture items and in terms of ensuring that no light reflects directly into anyone’s eyes.

Of all the design trends currently doing the rounds, mirrors may be the most versatile in terms of both design and price, as they come in a variety of shapes and sizes, can range from minimalist to ornate, and occur at varying price points to suit any budget.

