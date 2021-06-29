Spark Sport Gains Exclusive Rights To The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa Leagues And UEFA Europa Conference League

Spark Sport will be the new home of international football due to it acquiring the full and exclusive New Zealand rights to the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League for the next three seasons.

The UEFA Champions League is touted as the world’s most prestigious annual football competition, with the best teams and players competing to be crowned the elite champions. The 67th season of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled to start on Spark Sport from August 2021. Coverage of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League kicks off a month later in September.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch says gaining the new football rights gives Spark Sport the most compelling line-up of international football in New Zealand.

“We are incredibly happy to be bringing New Zealand football fans the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League on top of our current football line-up of Premier League, women’s Super League, Copa América, MUTV and Liverpool TV.

“With these five top tier competitions on Spark Sport, we will be the leading football destination for all Kiwi football fans as they tune in to watch the best football the world has to offer.

“Our content library has become more extensive as international rights holders look for providers who deliver to the growing demand in streaming. Our platform delivers to this changing broadcasting landscape.”

Spark Sport will also stream a range of highlight and review shows, alongside clips of the best action the competitions have to offer.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director says he’s looking forward to seeing what Spark Sport brings to the new partnership.

“UEFA is pleased to welcome Spark Sport as a new partner. Spark Sport has ambitious plans in football, and we are excited to see it provide compelling coverage of the competitions for European club football fans in New Zealand.”

Notes to the editor:

Spark Sport now has exclusive and shared content from a range of local and international sporting bodies including:

Formula 1

Moto GP

World Rally

New Zealand Cricket

England and Wales Cricket Board

Premier League

UEFA (Union of European Football Associations)

CONMEBOL Copa América

NBA (National Basketball Association)

NFL (National Football League)

WTA (World Tennis Association)

FIH (International Hockey Federation)

Golf Ladies European Tour

One Championship MMA

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Champions)

Matchroom Boxing

World Athletics Diamond League

