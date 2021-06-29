Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport Gains Exclusive Rights To The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa Leagues And UEFA Europa Conference League

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport will be the new home of international football due to it acquiring the full and exclusive New Zealand rights to the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League for the next three seasons.

The UEFA Champions League is touted as the world’s most prestigious annual football competition, with the best teams and players competing to be crowned the elite champions. The 67th season of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled to start on Spark Sport from August 2021. Coverage of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League kicks off a month later in September.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch says gaining the new football rights gives Spark Sport the most compelling line-up of international football in New Zealand.

“We are incredibly happy to be bringing New Zealand football fans the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League on top of our current football line-up of Premier League, women’s Super League, Copa América, MUTV and Liverpool TV.

“With these five top tier competitions on Spark Sport, we will be the leading football destination for all Kiwi football fans as they tune in to watch the best football the world has to offer.

“Our content library has become more extensive as international rights holders look for providers who deliver to the growing demand in streaming. Our platform delivers to this changing broadcasting landscape.”

Spark Sport will also stream a range of highlight and review shows, alongside clips of the best action the competitions have to offer.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director says he’s looking forward to seeing what Spark Sport brings to the new partnership.

“UEFA is pleased to welcome Spark Sport as a new partner. Spark Sport has ambitious plans in football, and we are excited to see it provide compelling coverage of the competitions for European club football fans in New Zealand.”

 

Notes to the editor:

Spark Sport now has exclusive and shared content from a range of local and international sporting bodies including:

  • Formula 1
  • Moto GP
  • World Rally
  • New Zealand Cricket
  • England and Wales Cricket Board
  • Premier League
  • UEFA (Union of European Football Associations)
  • CONMEBOL Copa América
  • NBA (National Basketball Association)
  • NFL (National Football League)
  • WTA (World Tennis Association)
  • FIH (International Hockey Federation)
  • Golf Ladies European Tour
  • One Championship MMA
  • UFC (Ultimate Fighting Champions)
  • Matchroom Boxing
  • World Athletics Diamond League

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 