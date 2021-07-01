Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Charlotte Grimshaw To Discuss Her Memoir: Growing Up Behind The Family Façade.

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival

‘It’s material, make a story out of it,’ was the mantra Charlotte Grimshaw grew up with in her famous literary family. But when her life was suddenly turned upside-down, she needed to re-examine the reality of that material. The more she delved into her memories, the more the real characters in her life seemed to object. So what was the truth of ‘a whole life lived in fiction'?

The Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival is very pleased to be bringing Charlotte to Dunedin next month to talk about her memoir, The Mirror Book (RHNZ Vintage, 2021). Charlotte will be in conversation with Phillippa Duffy, General Manager of the University Book Shop, and one of the recent festival’s popular session hosts.

A compelling and sometimes uncomfortable read, The Mirror Book is Charlotte’s examination and re-examination of the narratives surrounding her memories of a childhood in a famous literary family, and the effect the careful construction of those narratives had on her sense of self and stability, and on the life she created for herself.

Charlotte says, “Many readers have contacted me to say they found the book helpful, and that it made them think about their own experiences. I hope it’s an interesting family story too. I’ll be delighted to come to Dunedin to talk about it.”

The messy reality of family life, the different versions of truth drawn from memory, reframing a narrative – Phillippa will spend an hour in conversation with Charlotte about these and other aspects of this powerful memoir.

Phillippa says, ”What a treat to have Charlotte Grimshaw in Dunedin to talk about her work as a writer, reviewer, award-winner and columnist. I’m interested in the complexities of her different lived family experiences making it onto the page and out into the world, and am sure her enormous intellect and legally-trained preciseness will make for a really interesting conversation.”

Event details

The Mirror Book: In conversation with Charlotte Grimshaw

5.30pm, Thursday 29 July

Hanover Hall, 65 Hanover Street

$15 concession, $20 adult

www.dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz/events

Includes audience Q&A and book sales. Charlotte will be available to sign books after the event.

Door sales will be available unless sold out in advance. Cash or online bank transfer at time of purchase only (no eftpos or credit available).

Tickets will be sold with consideration of Covid19 Alert Level management.

 

