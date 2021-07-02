Cody Munro Moore's Stripped-down Acoustic Take On 2017 Single 'No Matter How Hard'

Cody Munro Moore, best-known as singer/guitarist in much loved Sydney band Big White, and co-founder of Dinosaur City Records has shared a reimagined acoustic take on 2017 single 'No Matter How Hard'.

Rereleased under the title 'Keepin' On', the track was recorded live this week at Stranded Studios, Bellambi, a full-service recording studio in the Illawarra which Munro Moore built and co-founded with bandmate Bowen Shakallis last year.

Munro Moore says of the stripped-back track:

"I wrote 'No Matter How Hard' for a friend some time back, however as the years go on, I have played the track in different ways. I added the bridge just last week as Sydney went into lockdown. It's no longer just a self-help song for a friend, but for me too. I hope it will help others as well."

Cody Munro Moore released his 9-track solo debut, Perfume Nightmare via Dinosaur City Records in 2017. Fusing post-punk sensibilities with new wave and even Chicago house influences, the album was feature album on FBi Radio, 2SER and 4ZZZ, played on triple j, praised by the likes of ToneDeaf, Happy and The Music, and added to a string of influential Apple Music playlists.

The release of 'Keepin' On' comes as Cody Munro Moore places finishing touches on his sophomore album, due soon on Dinosaur City Records.

