APRA Silver Scroll Top 20 + APRA Maioha Award Top 5

This Top 20 list was chosen from over 250 entries by a judging panel of 10 fellow songwriters, who have each made wonderful contributions to the NZ music community.

The judging panel were (in alphabetical order):

Anji Sami (She’s So Rad), Finn Andrews (The Veils), Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins), Marika Hodgson (Sorrento, Troy Kingi, Kora, Teeks), Natalia Sheppard (MC Tali), Phil Bell (DJ Sir-Vere), Sarena Close (Mousey), Sean Donnelly (SJD), Tom Scott (Avantdale Bowling Club), and Tyna Keelan.

1 - All Your Ships Have Sailed, written and performed by Troy Kingi (Published by Loop Publishing | Kobalt Music Publishing Australia)

2 - Anna (On My Life), written and performed by Adam Tukiri and Rizván Tu'itahi

3 – BATHSALTS, written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by DARTZ

4 - Brains, written by Madeline Bradley, performed by deryk

5 - Broken Chains, written by Tyree Tautogia*, Sidney Diamond*, Fred Fa'afou*, Ché Ness, Willie Tafa, Solo Tohi, Wasim A. Hussain, Darryl Thompson, Angus McNaughton, performed by Smashproof (*Published by Woodcut Productions)

6 - Don't Run, written by Sid Diamond* and Nathan King, performed by Sid Diamond (*Published by Woodcut Productions)

7 - Dragon Fruit (Feat. Louis Baker), written by Tony Sihamau, Lance Fepuleai, Harry Huavi, Louis Baker, performed by Team Dynamite featuring Louis Baker

8 - Guilty Love, written by Phillipa Brown*, Georgia Nott**, Tommy English***, performed by Ladyhawke and Broods (*Published by BMG Rights Management Australia, ** Third Side Music Inc |Gaga Music and ***Powerteam Tom Songs / These Are Pulse Songs (BMI). Administered worldwide by Concord Music Publishing | Native Tongue Music Publishing)

9 - Hey Mom, written and performed by Reb Fountain (Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing)

10 - Hiwa-i-te-rangi, written by Maisey Rika, Callum Rei McDougall, Chris Chetland, performed by Maisey Rika

11 - Jump Rope Gazers, written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck, performed by The Beths (*Published by Gaga Music obo Carpark Publishing)

12 - Laps Around The Sun, written by Mark Perkins, performed by Merk (Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing)

13 - Leave Love Out Of This, written by Anthonie Tonnon and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Anthonie Tonnon

14 – Lightswitch, written by Mona Sanei, Frank Eliesa, performed by CHAII (Published by BMG Rights Management Australia obo Big Pop Music Publishing)

15 - No Flowers, written by Dallas Tamaira and Devin Abrams*, performed by Dallas Tamaira (*Published by Universal Music Publishing)

16 - Periphescence, written by Daniel McBride, performed by Sheep, Dog & Wolf

17 - Stand In, written by Deva Mahal and Aaron Livingston, performed by Deva Mahal

18 - Tangaroa, written by Henry de Jong, Lewis de Jong, Ethan Trembath, Niel de Jong, performed by Alien Weaponry

19 - Turangawaewae, written by Stephen Harmer, Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi, Tenei Kesha (10A), performed by Tipene, Troy Kingi, and Maisey Rika.

20 - Your Deodorant Doesn't Work, written by Stephanie Brown, James Fenimore Ikner, performed by Lips

2021 APRA Maioha Award Top 5 shortlist

This Top 5 list was chosen from over 30 entries by a judging panel of 4 experts who have each made wonderful contributions to the waiata reo Māori and waiata reo rua community

The judging panel were (in alphabetical order): Matai Smith, Nadia Marsh, Ngatapa Black, and Pere Wihongi

1 - He Aio, written by Hamiora Tuari, Matthew Sadgrove, Sam Eriwata, and Tei Nohotima, performed by Haami

2 - Karawhiua, written by Logan Bell, Matthew Sadgrove, Stephen Maxwell, translated by Paraone Gloyne, performed by Katchafire (Published by Loop Publishing | Kobalt Music Publishing Australia)

3 - Te Pū, written by Tame-Hoake Tuari, Tatana Tuari, Hamiora Tuari, and Sam Eriwata, performed by Tuari Brothers

4 - Toroa, written by Mara Te Kahika and Cory Champion, performed by Mara TK

5 - Waitī Waitā, written by Maisey Rika and Seth Haapu, performed by Maisey Rika

