Postponed: Kevin Bloody Wilson “F.U.P.C” NZ Tour | 9 September – 1 October 2021

Regrettably, following closure of the travel bubble with Australia for at least the next eight weeks and uncertainty whether it will be re-opened after that time, KEVIN BLOODY WILSON has postponed his F.U.P.C tour of New Zealand that was due to commence on 9 September.

The following message is being sent to all ticketholders advising that the tour is being rescheduled.

“Pacific Entertainment is disappointed to advise that due to the current Australian Covid outbreak, the suspension of quarantine free travel with all Australian states and significant pressures on MIQ availability, it is necessary to postpone the Kevin Bloody Wilson F.U.P.C tour through NZ in September and October. The tour will be rescheduled and an announcement about new dates will follow as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, however if no longer convenient, refunds will be available once the new dates are announced.

Kevin Bloody Wilson, considered the “world’s funniest Australian”, is hugely disappointed about this development. He’d posted on his social media account only hours before the closure of the travel bubble was announced about how excited he was to be coming to New Zealand again to catch up with his many fans here. But he is still coming and is working with his New Zealand promoter to reschedule the tour as soon as possible around other commitments.

The affected dates are:

