Harraways Supports ‘Pick Me, Help Plunket’ This Winter

Harraways is excited to be further supporting Whānau Āwhina Plunket with the ‘Pick Me, Help Plunket’ initiative that is being promoted in market across August. The key, marked packs are available in supermarkets right now. When consumers purchase any of the four Harraways packs – 800g Rolled Oats; 850g Scotch Oats; 1kg Wholegrain Oats and 1.5kg Rolled Oats – they are helping Harraways donate funds to kiwi families.

Both iconic ‘homegrown’ brands were founded in Otago over a century ago, and have a common interest in helping the health and wellbeing of families in Aotearoa.

“We believe all parents and caregivers are heroes, which is why we’ve partnered with Whānau Āwhina Plunket: two heritage NZ brands supporting our Homegrown Heroes. Whānau Āwhina Plunket is dedicated to making the difference of a lifetime for tamariki in the first 1000 days. Harraways is committed to providing nutritious, affordable South Island grown oats to Kiwi families for their optimum health and wellbeing”, says Henry Hawkins, Harraways CEO.

To help fund the vital work of Whānau Āwhina Plunket, just look for the ‘Pick Me Help Plunket’ logo on the above, marked Harraways Oats packs. These are available at all good supermarkets. Your purchase will help make a difference to homegrown Heroes across New Zealand. Learn more at www.harraways.co.nz/plunket.

You can find some delicious warming, creative ways to use these ‘Pick Me, Help Plunket’ Harraways oat varieties this winter. Simply visit www.harraways.co.nz or @harrawaysnz.

Dropbox of images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ozc9ccwmmp8c0ie/AAC_wz27WAeV6MQQoSkkOhxca?dl=0

© Scoop Media

