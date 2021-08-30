Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tāhuna Writers’ Residency Open For Applications

Monday, 30 August 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The exciting opportunity to be part of a screenwriters’ residency in Queenstown is now open for applications.

Tāhuna: Writing Our Future is a residency encouraging screenwriters to develop uniquely New Zealand television dramas that can be taken to the world.

Great Southern Television and Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) film office will select a minimum of five writers to be brought to Queenstown for a month-long residency in February 2022. Applications are open to all writers of all levels.

Travel, accommodation, and a small living allowance will be covered. During this four-week period, writers will be taken on a familiarisation tour of the region, hear presentations from leading screen practitioners, writers, directors, producers, domestic and international broadcasters, and work closely with mentors.

This is with the intention of developing an original treatment for a television drama with international appeal, to be filmed in Queenstown Lakes.

At the end of the month-long period, writers will pitch their ideas to a selection panel.

“We’re looking forward to receiving applications from writers with a strong and unique voice who are ready to be inspired by the Queenstown Lakes landscape and its people,” QLDC Film Office Coordinator Kahli Scott said.

QLDC’s Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said the project was a great way to build on economic diversification in the region.

“It has the potential to boost TV production work locally and showcase our beautiful district to the world on screen,” Mr Harris said.

The closing date for applications is 5.00pm, Monday, 4 October 2021. For details of how to apply visit tahunanz.com.

