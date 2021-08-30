Online Storytimes Aotearoa Are Back

The collaborative initiative Online Storytimes Aotearoa has been revived to ensure that New Zealand schools, libraries and early childhood education centres can share New Zealand stories with children again this lockdown.

The Publishers Association of New Zealand, Copyright Licensing New Zealand and the New Zealand Society of Authors – all members of The Coalition for Books – are committed to supporting this important work, and have come together to make the process as easy as possible for publishers, authors, teachers, early childhood educators and librarians.

Online Storytimes Aotearoa enables librarians and educators to read, record and present New Zealand books online while libraries and schools are closed. This ensures that New Zealand stories are available to children and students during this challenging time.

Librarians and educators are encouraged to take advantage of the programme and to celebrate New Zealand books and authors, while spreading the word on social media using the hashtag #OnlineStorytimesAotearoa and tagging @CLLNZ @Publishers_NZ @NZSocAuthors @coalition4books along with individual authors, illustrators, translators and publishers.

For more information about the terms and conditions and guidelines for use, please visit: https://www.coalitionforbooks.nz/online-storytimes-aotearoa

