Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Fashion Week celebrates milestone online - 20 Years in 20 minutes

Friday, 3 September 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Auckland’s Town Hall and Aotea Square may not have been transformed into the ultimate runway this year – not yet anyway - but that won’t stop New Zealand Fashion Week from celebrating 20 years.

From humble beginnings two decades ago it has become an iconic event in Tāmaki Makaurau, launching the careers of some of New Zealand’s most talented designers and other fashion creatives, and turning homegrown talent into international names.

Some of these stories of masterpieces, behind-the-scenes madness and the occasional mishaps are masterfully told through the lens of a 20-minute video that captures the essence of New Zealand Fashion Week.

The video tells the story of how Auckland has matured as a region and a fashion destination over the past 20 years.

Co-ordinated by FashioNZ with the support of Auckland Unlimited, the video transports the audience to 2001 when Auckland’s fashion epicentre was the iconic High Street and the region was still discovering itself as a creative destination.

Today Tāmaki Makaurau holds its own when it comes to setting the trend, with fashion precincts from Commercial Bay on the city’s waterfront to Britomart, home to the world’s top labels. Further afield is Ponsonby Road for those whose sense of style is a little edgy and Newmarket, that is also home to Westfield’s shopping flagship.

Richard Clarke, Head of Major and Business Events at Auckland Unlimited said the long-standing association with New Zealand Fashion Week highlights what this event means for Auckland.

“We could argue that Auckland as a city has evolved and matured during this time into the truly international destination that it is today,” Clarke said.

“Tāmaki Makaurau comes alive during Fashion Week and while it hasn’t gone ahead as originally planned, we are proud to celebrate an event that has supported our creative industries and provided opportunities for emerging talent from designers to make-up artists to stylists, and more.

“We hope that the event will still be able to go ahead as the wonderful showcase of New Zealand fashion that is showcased in this video celebrating the 20-year history of the event,” he added.

New Zealand Fashion Week managing director, Dame Pieter Stewart said: “After carefully recording and cataloguing around 24 hours of footage with top directors and editors every year for the last 19 years, it was hard to decide what parts or shows stood out.”

“Every show and every designer holds equal weight on our platform and the carefully chosen moments used to illustrate comments from the interviews only show a tiny portion of the amazing show footage and other moments we have archived”

“We look forward to bringing the past 20 years of NZFW to life in our Retrospective Show when the event can be rescheduled,” she added.

Director Evelyn Ebrey said the team wanted the video to take the audience on the journey.

“Narrowing down the list of people to interview was definitely a challenge as there has been hundreds, if not thousands, of people involved over the years including designers, models, creative teams and producers,” Ebrey said.

“We wanted to tell the story of Fashion Week through the voices of the people who were there from the beginning from founder Dame Pieter Stewart to those designers who took part over the years such as Kathryn Wilson and Marc Moore, and through to the more recent additions like model Isabella Moore and designer Bobby Luke, all of whom have had an impact on the event. Then there’s all the talented creatives like Mana Dave, Kiekie Stanners and Sammy Salsa who have helped bring the designers’ vision to life,” she added.

New Zealand Fashion Week organisers are currently exploring alternative dates to host the event when alert levels allow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 