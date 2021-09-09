Bands Sought For New Year’s Eve Concert

The search is on for bands to entertain the crowd at Dunedin’s 2021 New Year’s Eve concert in the Octagon.

Dunedin City Council Events Advisor Olha Viazenko says the DCC is looking for bands that can bring something special to the stage on what is a memorable night for Dunedin residents and visitors.

“The chosen bands will be able to entertain a large crowd at this annual family event, which is all about celebrating the New Year as a community,” Ms Viazenko says.

“This year we want to discover new exceptional talents and give them the opportunity to perform on the main stage alongside experienced bands.”

A selection panel, made up of people of different ages and experience, will shortlist applicants and run a blind audition process for up to six bands.

Bands looking to audition need to supply examples of their music and information about the gigs they have performed.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/nyebands2021 for detailed information on what is needed to apply.

The deadline for applications is Friday, 8 October.

