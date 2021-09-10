Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

635,657 Rugby Injury Claims Made In NZ Over 13 Years – Research

Friday, 10 September 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

A total of 635,657 rugby injury claims were made to the Accident Compensation Corporation for players aged five to 40 years between 2005 and 2017, a nationwide study of injury insurance claims shows.

More than three quarters of claims (76 percent) were for soft-tissue injuries, 11 percent resulting from fractures or dislocations, 6.7 percent from lacerations, 3.1 percent, or 19,705 claims, from concussions and two percent from dental injuries.

The most up to date ACC figures show 761,283 rugby claims were made between 2010 and last year. Of those 28,069 claims were made for traumatic brain injury / concussion.

The study research says combining Accident Compensation Corporation injury claim data with national player registration data provided useful information about the risks faced by New Zealand’s rugby players.

This large-scale study provided significant new information about the injury epidemiology of community rugby players and highlights differences in injury rates between genders and age groups.

Rates of rugby injury increased rapidly with age from childhood to adulthood; rates for adults, 18 years and over, are about four times higher than rates for players under the age of 17.

While there have been multiple studies of the epidemiology of rugby injuries from throughout the world, the preponderance of these have dealt with players at the elite level of the sport, who represent a small fraction of the overall playing population.

The injury epidemiology of players at the community level of the sport, and especially of female players, has been investigated in relatively few research studies.

Some researchers and safety advocates have suggested that injury surveillance in youth rugby is not as comprehensive as it ought to be. The relative lack of research on the risks of injury for community-level players, especially for children, has led to competing claims about whether rugby is an acceptably safe sport.

With a few exceptions, most rugby-related injury surveillance projects published to date have involved the collection of injury information from researchers and/or medical personnel associated with teams.

The rate of concussion claims made to the ACC almost certainly reflects only a small subset of the number of concussions players sustain, based on the range of rates derived from previous studies of rugby injury epidemiology.

Reasons for players not seeking treatment for concussions, and thus not making a claim, may include lack of recognition of the injury by the injured player or their family or teammates.

Or it could be a belief that the injury is of insufficient severity to require presentation to medical providers.

Further research into the extent to which concussions are underreported in New Zealand rugby, and the knowledge, attitudes and behaviours of rugby participants with respect to concussions, is warranted.

World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby Union are currently facing a claim from former players suing authorities for brain damage.

Dementia NZ chief executive Scott Arrol says the sheer weight of numbers must give rise to concern.

“With ACC reporting 28,000 claims from 2010 to 2020 by rugby players relating to concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI), the sport needs to be engaging with the dementia care sector in a more proactive way.

“Organisations such as ours are expert in providing support, education and knowledge based on research, practice and dealing at the grass roots of communities across the country so we see the what’s happening on the ground every day.

“This isn’t just isolated to rugby but all high impact sports where the head is exposed to collision type injuries, such as rugby league. We all need to be thinking about the long-term effect that concussion and TBI will have on players’ welfare long after they’ve retired, not to mention the strain that is placed on whanau and friends when it comes to caring for them.

“In this country, the provision of support and care to the estimated 70,000 people living with dementia is grossly under-funded by the government and the unfortunate rapid growth curve of this disease means Aotearoa New Zealand is facing a massive tidal wave of 170,000 people with dementia over the next 25 years.”

Arrol says it’s pleasing to see the efforts being made by rugby to ensure player welfare while they’re playing but more can be done because the brain is so important to the overall functioning of a human body from cradle to grave.

The New Zealand Foundation says rugby is leading the way in creating a safety first ethos, progress is being made. Rugby is determined to maximise player safety, it says.

The foundation says it works with 101 former players who have suffered life changing injury.

Those 101 people are made up of tetraplegics, paraplegics, walking tetraplegics, four traumatic brain injury, one with locked in syndrome, one amputee and three eyesight affected.

The NZ Rugby Foundation, partly-funded by NZ Rugby, says there are 155,000 registered rugby players in New Zealand.

The foundation’s website says any link between concussion and long-term cognitive issues is extremely difficult.

“No conclusive scientific link shows any difference to that of the broader community, but the anecdotal issues cannot be ignored,” the website says.

“There are multiple causes for dementia unrelated to trauma, including many other sport and physical activities."

ACC has previously run knowledge, attitudes and behaviour surveys across secondary school sport which highlighted that sports students felt there needed to be more education to students, coaches and referees around recognising concussion and also on the severity of the injury.

ACC partners with New Zealand Rugby to run a programme to minimise the impact and incidence of injuries in rugby, including raising awareness of concussion.

New Zealand Rugby has carried out more specific research on behaviours around reporting or intention to report.

One of the surveys of NZ high school rugby players found the most common reasons given for not reporting a concussion were not wanting to leave a game or miss future games (31 percent) and not knowing they were potentially concussed (27 percent).

The survey found awareness of NZR concussion guidelines improved from 50 percent in 2000 to 63 percent in the current study (2020).

Research conducted by New Zealand Rugby shows that missing games or trainings is one of the most common reasons cited for not reporting a concussion.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 