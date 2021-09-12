Shotover Moonlight Adds New Ben Lomond Vertical Kilometre Event And To Host NZ Sky Running Championships

Rose Alicia Pearson - Moonlight Ultra. Image Credit: www.shotovermoonlight.co.nz / Photos4sale

The Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon & Trail Runs are excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Running Australia & New Zealand (SANZA). In February 2022 the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon will be the New Zealand Sky Running Championships, and include a new uphill only race the ‘Ben Lomond Vertical Kilometre” on the 18th of February where runners will climb 1200m to the peak of Ben Lomond in a short sharp climb of 3.9km.

The 11th edition of the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon & Trail Runs organised by the Foster family from Ben Lomond Station includes 56km, 42km, 30km, 21km and 10km distances that will be held on the 19th of February 2022. The race is a once a year opportunity for runners to travel through parts of the high country station.

“We’ve talked with Skyrunning Australia & New Zealand and several athletes over the last few years about how as an event we can support the development of the sport in New Zealand" said event co-director Antz Longman.

"This also gives New Zealand athletes an opportunity to gain experience in the discipline before heading overseas, by hosting a Vertical Kilometre, the NZ Championships and being a World Championship qualifying event we’re able to help those looking for a pathway to the world stage.” he continued.

“There’s no better event to host the New Zealand Skyrunning Championships, than the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon. Apart from being a true Sky Running experience, it’s an event that offers runners unrivalled views and an atmosphere that truly reflects the community spirit of the sport.” Said David Byrne, President of Sky Running Australia and New Zealand.

“What’s even more exciting is that the Shotover Moonlight event will host the first Vertical Kilometre (VK) race in Oceania. Long have we been after a VK in our region, and to finally have one on the calendar is thrilling. It’s a race every trail runner should be keen to tackle.”

2022 will be a huge year for the sport of Sky Running with a packed schedule across Australia and NZ and there will also be both World Youth and World Open Championships. The Shotover Moonlight will provide an important selection event for anyone aspiring to qualify for either of these major international events.” said Byrne.

The Shotover Moonlight events and Ben Lomond Vertical Kilometre will take place between the 17th and 20th of February 2022.

Ends

About the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon & Trails Runs

The 11th edition of the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon & Trail Runs will be held on the 19th of February 2022 on Ben Lomond Station near Queenstown, New Zealand. The race is organised by the Foster family from Ben Lomond Station, and is a once a year opportunity for runners to travel through parts of the high country station.

The race courses traverse sheep tracks, historic gold mining water races and high country mustering routes. Participants climb and descend through tussock lands, mountain ridges, beech forest and creeks, a scree slope descent, a ladder climb beside a waterfall and even a tunnel on the valley floor.

All courses finish near picturesque Moke Lake where participants and spectators can relax and reflect on their personal achievement and celebrate with fellow competitors and supporters.

The Foster Family looks forward to hosting runners from across New Zealand, and hopefully Australia on their special piece of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

