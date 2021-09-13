Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Road To The 67th New Zealand Grand Prix Starts Here

Monday, 13 September 2021, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has released details of its Road to NZGP programme and it should help young Kiwi racers into the fast lane for the biggest single seater race weekend of the year.

Kaleb Ngatoa dices it out with Shane van Gisbergen in the 2021 Grand Prix. More young Kiwi racers like Ngatoa will have a chance to shine thanks to the Road to GP initiative. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

With the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, the threat of lockdowns and the lack of MIQ availability, the TRS cars will only appear for one weekend at the Grand Prix, scheduled for 11-13th February at Hampton Downs on the National Circuit.

TGRNZ are pulling out all the stops to get New Zealand drivers on the GP grid and will give each one a fighting chance of putting their name on the iconic trophy.

There will be testing available to South Island drivers on 18th and 19th January at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park Ruapuna and to all runners on February 2nd and 3rd at Hampton Downs. These are in addition to current scheduled TRS test dates which are - alert levels permitting - at Hampton Downs on September 29th and October 12th and 13th. Further test dates may also be made available to drivers in November and December.

The Grand Prix takes place on the afternoon of Sunday 13th and there will be a sprint race for the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup in the morning. The build up to the big races, however, starts the previous Thursday.

Five testing and free practice sessions run through from Thursday to Saturday morning. Qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon and will follow a similar format to the Formula One events with a three-phase qualifying session. Qualifying for the sprint race (Q1) will take place before the first Grand Prix qualifying session (Q2). The third and final qualifying session, Q3, will be limited to the top eight runners from Q2 and will be for the Castrol GP Pole Position Shootout.

Prize money is on offer for the NZGP race too, with $5,000 to the winner, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third. There’s also $1,000 for the sprint race winner and $500 and $250 for the second and third place finishers respectively. The Castrol Pole Position Shootout winner will also go home with a cheque for $500 in their back pocket.

Along with the Hampton Downs Academy's Prize shootout where its graduates will go head to head to win funding towards a drive in the Grand Prix, and the availability of the Kiwi Driver Fund support for any eligible driver, TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nico Caillol is hopeful the unique opportunity will hit the right note with domestic racing drivers.

“While there is only one race weekend, it’s going to be a very special one and there is a lot of work going into it to make it a successful one, with ourselves and our partners Castrol, Toyota Financial Services, Post Haste, Century Yuasa and Hankook all supporting the initiative.” he said.

“We are going to give drivers the opportunity to clock up hundreds of kilometres testing with our engineers to get them up to speed with the FT60 and give them a proper build up to the Grand Prix. That's going to give them plenty of time in a state-of-the-art junior formula car and will inevitably put them in good shape for a strong showing in the Grand Prix itself.

“All in all it represents excellent value for money and a unique opportunity to be the man or woman of the moment and write their name in the history books and make a big step towards becoming New Zealand’s next World Champion.”

New Zealand's Grand Prix has a rich history with its list of winners reading like a 'Who's Who' of domestic and international motorsport royalty. It is one of only two events outside of the Formula One World Championship which is officially sanctioned by world governing body of motorsport the FIA as a Grand Prix.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 