Dates Announced For Summer Concert Tour 2022

It’s time to dust off the dancing shoes, start tuning up your best singing voice and get your plans underway for one of New Zealand’s biggest concert drawcards of the summer, with the team at Greenstone Entertainment bringing back the much sought-after Summer Concert Tour for 2022.

The three-show nationwide tour which is traditionally held each January, will be moving to a March time slot for 2022. It will also see a change to its usual roll out, with Taupo now being the first show of the tour, taking place on Saturday the 12th of March, Whitianga the following day on Sunday the 13th of March, and the tour finishing up two weekends later in Queenstown on Saturday the 26th of March 2022.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says: ‘There has been huge anticipation and enthusiasm from fans to find out more about next year’s shows, and we’re excited to now be able to make today’s announcement of dates for the 2022 tour. With current border restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding events as a whole, we wanted to give concert goers some reassurance of our plans and to give everyone something to plan ahead for and to look forward to in March next year. We recognize the importance of the Summer Concert Tour to the regions in which it visits, not only from the millions of dollars of economic benefit it generates each year, but also the hundreds of local suppliers that we’re able to engage and support. We are in the final stages of securing another fantastic line up of artists for the concerts and can’t wait to share more details on these soon.”

With over a decade of bringing some of the best of international classic rock to our shores, organisers are excited that fans can again enjoy these iconic live outdoor music shows in some of our most stunning summer locations of Taupo, Whitianga and Queenstown.

For further updates on the Summer Concert Tour 2022:

Become a Greenstone Concert Club Member at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz its free to join

Visit www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/greenstoneentertainment

SUMMER CONCERT TOUR 2022 DATES

Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre – Saturday March 12th 2022

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways - Sunday March 13th 2022

Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery – Saturday March 26th 2022

© Scoop Media

