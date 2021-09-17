Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New venue for Auckland Lantern Festival 2022

Friday, 17 September 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Auckland Showgrounds to host New Zealand’s largest cultural festival

• Auckland Lantern Festival will take place at a new venue next year on 10-13 February.

• The Auckland Showgrounds will host the four-day event, headlining Auckland’s Chinese New Year celebrations.

• Stallholder applications are now open.

Auckland’s popular Lantern Festival will be held at a new venue next year.

The popular Chinese New Year festival is set to take place from 10-13 February at the Auckland Showgrounds, a venue chosen after a region-wide search.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Auckland Lantern Festival is one of the city’s best-loved cultural events.

“After missing the Auckland Lantern Festival for two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be fantastic to once again celebrate our city’s Chinese communities and culture at the new location at Auckland Showgrounds,” he says.

“Cultural festivals like the Lantern Festival help make Auckland a vibrant and exciting place to live, and I’m looking forward to joining with Auckland’s Chinese community to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in 2022.”

Auckland Unlimited, which delivers the Auckland Lantern Festival, says the Auckland Showgrounds was selected as the best venue for the festival for a range of reasons.

“We are excited to welcome the Year of the Tiger with a roar and we know the community and Aucklanders will be looking forward to it too after two years missed,” says Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive Nick Hill.

“The Auckland Showgrounds is a fantastic venue that can comfortably host large, ticketed events and has big indoor and outdoor spaces, and offers our team the creative licence to develop a spectacular festival,” says Hill.

Chinese community leaders with a long association with the festival support the move to the new venue.

Further details about the 2022 festival will be announced in the coming months.

With a venue confirmed, the festival is also now seeking applications for retail, craft, food and information stalls at the festival. Applications for stallholder sites close Friday 22 October 2021.

The move to the Auckland Showgrounds comes after Ports of Auckland announced in June it would not host events over the 2021-2022 summer season due to operational constraints.

The Auckland Lantern Festival is delivered by the region’s economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, with founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation.

About the Auckland Lantern Festival

Celebrating Chinese culture and Auckland’s Chinese communities, the Lantern Festival will be the headline event for Chinese New Year celebrations in February.

The popular family friendly festival sees hundreds of elaborate handmade Chinese lanterns on display, cultural song, music, and dance performances, craft demonstrations, sponsor activations and competitions, retail and food stalls, and a fireworks display.

The 2021 festival was to be held on Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves but was postponed and then cancelled due to changing Covid-19 Alert Levels at the time. In 2020, the festival was also cancelled due to mounting concerns of Covid-19.

The festival was held at the Auckland Domain, 2016 – 2020, and Albert Park prior to that.

Auckland Lantern Festival is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council and in conjunction with the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

www.aucklandnz.com/auckland-lantern-festival-2022

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 