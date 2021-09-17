MR FUNGUS

Circa Two

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 16 October 2021

Shows Tuesday – Saturday at 11am daily

Tickets $15.00 pp or Family pass $50.00

A refreshing look at absurdity and adventure!

Over the past three decades, MR FUNGUS has been one of the capital’s best-known physical performers.

World famous in Wellington, the iconic MR FUNGUS presents his new, upbeat physical comedy show, sure to delight kids aged 4 to 94...

Many locals will remember MR FUNGUS, having seen him at schools, orientation gigs and any number of festivals and events around NZ over the past three decades.

MR FUNGUS is the brainchild of local actor and comedian Fergus Aitken. In this recent collaboration with director and master clown Fraser Hooper, they have created a charming Wellington-based story in a visual comedy style.

So, bring the whānau, bring the grandies, bring the neighbours and come and join “New Zealand’s Loudest Mime”, Mr Fungus.

“ENGAGED, SMART AND SKILLED PHYSICAL HUMOUR FOR ALL AGES… A REAL GEM”

Reviewed by John Anderson, 24 Mar 2019 (for Theatreview)

