England Roses Defeated Silver Ferns 55-45 To Level Cadbury Netball Series

22 September, 2021

The Silver Ferns were unable to stem a rampant second half from the England Roses, who turned the tables to square the Cadbury Netball Series with a rousing 55-45 win in Christchurch on Wednesday.

With the Silver Ferns winning the first Test by six goals, and with the Taini Jamison Trophy on the line, there is everything to play for in Friday’s decider.

England showed their depth of experience to run home strongly against the Silver Ferns, who introduced 19-year-old shooter Grace Newke for her international debut and while midcourt dynamo Peta Toeava returned for the first time since 2018.

With Gina Crampton forced to watch from the side-lines due to a hip strain, defender Sulu Fitzpatrick assumed the Silver Ferns captaincy as more players and combinations were given an opportunity against the Roses with 11 having court time during the second Test.

Backing up from her stellar debut performance two days earlier, Tiana Metuarau was once again handed the goal attack bib in the starting line-up to pair with Te Paea Selby-Rickit under the hoop. Shannon Saunders took over from Crampton in the wing attack role.

Well-performed shooting duo George Fisher and Eleanor Cardwell got the opportunity to start together in the second test, spearheading an accomplished and experienced starting seven for England.

The Silver Ferns gained a slight buffer in a physically challenging opening stanza which was highlighted by a big turnover count. Numerous opportunities went begging as both sides were pushed into error while executing under pressure.

Defence was the order of the day with Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury, out hunting at goal defence, providing turnover opportunities while England’s defensive unity, where Layla Guscoth impressed, strangled the home side’s through-court transition.

The defensive nature was highlighted in the low-scoring 10-7 lead the Silver Ferns held at the first break.

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis replaced Cardwell on the resumption, the hard grind continuing for both sides during a more productive stanza but not lacking the classic close contest of a Test match.

Drakeford-Lewis had the desired impact, helping to open up England’s attacking third while proving accurate on the shot. The visitor’s through-court transition picked up while Guscoth continued to feature with her ability to snap up turnover ball.

Both sides lacked accuracy at times, the Silver Ferns plugging away through the calm composure of Saunders while Metuarau impressed with her shooter-to-shooter play which was key to opening up a relentless England defensive effort.

Late in the piece, the vastly experienced Jade Clarke took over from Serena Guthrie at centre for England, the teams sharing the spoils at 14-apiece which allowed the Silver Ferns to maintain their slim advantage when leading 24-21 at the main break.

There were big changes for the Silver Ferns in the third stanza, the teenaged Nweke getting her first taste at international level where she faced a torrid introduction from classy defender Geva Mentor.

After scoring the first two goals, the Silver Ferns were quickly back-peddling, England replying with three and then turning up the heat as they gained in confidence while expertly taking advantage of the home side’s inexperienced attack line.

Metuarau was forced off with a leg injury, leaving Maia Wilson to pick up the goal attack role as the Silver Ferns looked to dig themselves out of a hole. Picking off plenty off defensive ball, the visitors nudged in front for the first time, the Silver Ferns getting back into the contest but unable to prevent the Roses finishing off a decisive quarter to take a 37-34 lead at the last break.

OFFICIAL RESULTS AND STATS:

Silver Ferns: 45

England Roses: 55

Official Champion Data Statistics

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 16/20 (80%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/18 (83%)

Tiana Metuarau 9/10 (90%)

Maia Wilson 5/7 (71%)

Shooting Stats - England Roses:

George Fisher 45/47 (96%)

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis 9/9 (100%)

Eleanor Caldwell 1/4 (25%)

MVP: George Fisher

