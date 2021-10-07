Big Thief Share New Single 'Change'
Today, Big Thief unveil ‘Change’, another gorgeous track in their catalogue. Following three stunning singles – ‘Little Things’, ‘Sparrow’, and ‘Certainty’, ‘Change’ is intimate and evocative, and places the listener right alongside the band. Dreamy, eerie harmonies find warmth in the simple romance of Adrianne Lenker’s lyrics; their innocent hope looking to find a simple moment of peace in chaotic times.
