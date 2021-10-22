Biggest Entry For Sixteen Years At This Weekend’s Kartsport South Island Sprint Championships In Nelson

This weekend’s Liquidaction-supported 2021 KartSport NZ South Island Sprint Championship meeting at KartSport Nelson’s The Hits RWCA Raceway, Upper Moutere Highway, Redwood Valley near Nelson features the biggest entry number (104) since 2005 (116 also at Nelson).

Entries have been boosted by a number of North Islanders making the trip south due to the COVID-19-related cancellation of the 2021 North Island Sprint Championships, which were to be hosted by KartSport Wellington this weekend as well.

Competition for the six Championship classes and two Briggs LO206 support classes will run over two days, 23-24 October, with finals for all classes on Sunday 24th.

The second biggest class with 18 entries is Vortex Mini ROK which includes current National Champion Zach Tucker (Cant). Tucker can expect strong competition from Southland’s Robbie Batt, Canterbury’s Jackson Culver and Hawkes Bay’s Ethan Holland.

In Cadet ROK (9 entries) favourite must be current National Champion Henry Fisher (Cant). Southland’s Nixon Cripps and Braxton Kraayvanger will also be in the battle for a podium spot.

125cc Rotax Max Heavy has a lot of experience in its 18-kart field. Former 2x South Island Champion and current National Endurance Champion team member Arron Black (Dun) will be up against top youngster Jaxon Harvey (Dun), who recently moved to the senior ranks, plus leading Nelson local Kevin Barker.

There is also plenty of talent in the 15 strong 125cc Rotax Max Light field where current National and South Island class Champion William Exton will have multi-South Island title-holder Chris Cox (Cant) and Manawatu’s Jackson Rooney to contend with.

The two Junior classes, 125cc Rotax Max Junior (20 entries) and Vortex ROK DVS Junior (8 entries) see seven competitors contesting both classes. Favourites for the double include National Schools Champion Jay Urwin (Toko) as well as Blake Knowles and Scott McLaren (both Cant).

The Briggs LO206 Light and Heavy classes will run as support classes. Nelson’s Kevin Barker is one to watch in the Heavy class with Tony Dyer (Nel) and Robbie Frans (Nel) expected to be at the front end of the Light field.

Karts will be on track from 9am to 4-30pm approx. each day.

