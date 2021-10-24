Bring Courtney Home

New Zealander Courtney Duncan, the current Women’s Motocross World Champion can’t get a spot in MIQ says Motorcycling New Zealand’s Women’s Commission.

“Courtney Duncan has won the 2021 FIM women’s motocross world championship this weekend, yet the possibility of being stuck in Europe is looming due to New Zealand’s inefficient MIQ system,” says MNZ Women’s Commissioner, Sandra Perry.

“The fact that Courtney might be stuck in Europe is extremely problematic and it would be great to see one of New Zealand’s best motorsport competitors back home.

“Courtney has been trying to secure a place in MIQ since before leaving for Europe and has kept up the applications while competing, however, the faulty system hasn’t been forthcoming with a spot.

“What makes Courtney’s situation untenable is the fact that if she is forced to stay in Europe, her visa will expire and if that happens she will not be able to return to race in other races during the season or to defend her title next year.

“Whilst we understand other New Zealand athletes are also struggling to get home, it seems strange that high profile sportspeople and teams don’t have the same issue.

“MNZ’s Women’s Commission would like to see all athletes representing New Zealand at world championship events treated equally, especially women competitors.

“It’s time the MIQ system was fixed,” says Mrs Perry.

© Scoop Media

