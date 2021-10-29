Gisborne Rockers SIT DOWN IN FRONT Release New Single/video 'Pixie Caramel' - Feat. Tiki Taane!

Today, Gisborne punk-rockers Sit Down In Front release 'Pixie Caramel' featuring the legendary Tiki Taane. The single follows on from the scorching slice of punk rock political commentary, 'Don't Drink Bleach', which was released in July 2021.

'Pixie Caramel' is another day in the lives of these teenage punks, a fast and raw track about going to the corner dairy only to find out their favourite snack is sold out! With genuine charm and a good sense of humour, the rebellious rockers know how to deliver a fast and upbeat punk rock anthem.

One of the country's most well-known and diverse artists and producers, Tiki Taane, stars in both the single and video, which was filmed at the old abandoned Gisborne Jail at Churchill Park. The video concept is based around the Kiwiana Pixie Caramel commercial from the late 1980s, with Tiki Taane delivering the comic "any last requests" line and not missing the opportunity to drop in some Aotearoa bass culture!

"I had such a blast recording vocals & being in the video for this song. It's got wicked energy and I loved hanging with the boys." - Tiki Taane.

'Pixie Caramel' is the second track to be taken from the band's forthcoming EP, which is set for release in early 2022.

Sit Down in Front’s brand of rock is built on the foundations of classic punk. They successfully capture the essence and energy of the old, while adding some scorching and youthful enthusiasm.

The three-piece is led from the front by frontman and lyricist Cory Newman who uses a wheelchair due to his Cerebral Palsy. His energetic live performances have seen him likened to "a young Johnny Rotten". The line-up is completed by talented guitarist Jackson Clarke, and multi-talented self-taught drummer Rikki Noble.

Since forming in January 2017, the Gisborne Punk-Rock band, whose members are all still in high school, have been impressing fans in Aotearoa and abroad. They self-produced their 2018 debut album Red Light Runner in the small-town of Wairoa, New Zealand and after placing first in the 2019 East Coast Smokefree Rockquest regional final, they went on to be placed third nationally. In 2020 they released their second album, Confessions Of A Pie Thief.

"For their ripsnorter sophomore release, the four-piece took over Roundhead Studios with a hand from hot shot producer Greg Haver resulting in some mind melting riffage and bass harmony, playing off of every punchy lyric belted out by sixteen year old lead singer Cory Newman" -undertheradar.co.nz

"A bludgeoning blend of uncompromising rock and punk spirit" - Around The Sound

Over the years, the band has toured Aotearoa with Aussie shed-rockers The Chats and Australian rock & roll icon Jimmy Barnes, as well as local heroes John Toogood, The D4 and Head Like A Hole.

Once again, under the expert guidance of renowned International producer Greg Haver the band are back in the studio balancing school with recording for their eagerly anticipated third major body of work set for release early 2022.

© Scoop Media

