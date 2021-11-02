Dunedin Symphony Orchestra Rejoices In News Of Securing Multi-year Funding

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra say they are very appreciative after receiving news Otago Community Trust had approved a $270,000 multi-year grant to support the ongoing delivery of their orchestral music and high-quality programmes over the next three years.

Philippa Harris, general manager of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra said security of funding is a constant challenge for all arts and music organisations. However this challenge has been amplified further in the current COVID environment.

“This committed investment from Otago Community Trust will help us continue to foster strong community interest, invest in the growth of our players and young musicians and deliver our concert programme in Otago.”

Diccon Sim, chair of Otago Community Trust said the grant is the first significant multi-year grant to be awarded in the arts and culture sector. Previously multi-year funding has only been awarded to well-established social service providers.

“We recognise for the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra multi-year funding not only provides certainty, but it also brings confidence, stability and support to that organisation’s ability to plan for the future.”

While it is not possible to offer multi-year grants to all organisations we support, Trustees are willing to look at longer-term funding for well-established organisations that demonstrate robust governance, sound financial management and strategic vision, Mr Sim said.

Other grants approved in the October grants round included a significant $200,000 grant to Coastguard Wānaka Lakes Inc to assist with the build of their dedicated Marine Rescue Centre on the Eely Point Reserve in Wānaka.

Jonathan Walmisley , Coastguard Wanaka Lakes president said the committee was “delighted” with the news.

“We are very pleased to have secured this support from Otago Community Trust. It has been a long four years to get to this point, but we are now making real progress in ensuring we have a permanent coordination centre with effective communications which will enhance the safety of all lake users and our Coastguard volunteers.”

Barbara Bridger, chief executive of Otago Community Trust said the Trust was pleased to be one of the first funders to commit substantially to the project.

“It is pleasing to see the after years of deliberation and public consultation Coastguard Wānaka Lakes will soon be building this much needed emergency service facility for the growing communities of Wānaka and Hawea.”

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in October include Pacific Trust Otago who were awarded a $20,000 grant to support hosting the Moana Nui Festival; Strath Taieri Historical Society Inc were awarded a $13,450 grant to assist with the cost of building a purpose-built display to enable the Platypus Submarine to be exhibited and a $40,000 grant was approved to Karitane School which will support the development of a sealed pump track and large meandering bike track.

Regular grants to the Skeggs Foundation ($19,245), Untouched World Charitable Trust ($6,000) and Servants Health Centre Trust ($8,200) were also approved to support the valuable work they do for the communities and people of Otago.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $848,654 to 41 community organisations in October 2021.

