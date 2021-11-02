Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

COVID-19 And Elections Help Drive Broadcasting Complaints To A 10-year High

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has had its busiest year for complaints in more than a decade as COVID-19 and elections here and in the US drove high audience engagement with broadcast material.

The BSA received 206 complaints in the year to June, up by more than half (52%) on the previous year, and issued 160 decisions (up 44%).

Fifteen complaints were upheld, and the Authority made 13 orders. However, despite the spike in complaints the number of upholds was down on the 16 decisions upheld the year before.

Accuracy and balance, key standards for coverage of elections and an historic health pandemic, attracted the most complaints (97 and 68, respectively), followed by good taste and decency (59), fairness (55) and discrimination and denigration (46).

As with the year before, TV was the most complained about broadcaster type, with 115 complaints, while radio accounted for 76. News and current affairs was the programme genre to attract the most complaints (133, up from 88 in 2019/20), followed by radio/talkback (29, up from 23).

“The upsurge in complaints has come amid a period of enormous uncertainty in areas spanning health, politics, the environment and economy. This is a stressful time for communities and audiences, and the BSA is a pressure valve,” said BSA Chief Executive Glen Scanlon.

“Throughout this time, broadcasters have played a vital role in informing and entertaining audiences and holding leaders to account.”

Major decisions in 2020/21 included new guidance in March drawing a line under complaints about the use of te reo Māori in broadcasts. The Authority noted Māori was an official language whose use was protected and promoted by law and encouraged broadcasters to respond to complaints indicating that broadcasting in te reo it is not a breach of standards.

During the year, the Authority also initiated a review of the Broadcasting Standards Codebook, with a public consultation expected early in 2022.

The BSA has continued to raise awareness of the filtering tools parents and carers can use to protect children from unsuitable TV content, as lockdowns increased the risk of young people viewing outside normal times.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 