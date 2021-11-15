Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand Embraces Global Prematurity Campaign And Is First In The World To ‘Light Up Purple’

Monday, 15 November 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Neonatal Trust

Thanks to The Neonatal Trust a record number of iconic NZ landmarks and iconic buildings will be lit up purple alongside international landmarks like the Empire State Building, the Trevi Fountain and Niagra Falls, to join in a campaign for World Prematurity Day on 17 November.

This is the fifth time New Zealand has taken part in the ‘Lighting Up Purple’ campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of the 15 million babies born prematurely worldwide each year.

The team at the Trust work throughout the year to encourage uptake of the ‘Lighting Up Purple’ cause and this year we will see landmarks and buildings such as Eden Park, the Sky Tower, the Michael Fowler Centre and Majestic Centre in Wellington, Auckland’s Civic Theatre, Christchurch International Airport and Control Tower, the beautiful heritage-listed Oamaru Opera House, Dunedin’s historic railway station and the Clock Towers in Blenheim, New Plymouth, Hastings and Gisborne. And because we’re the first country in the world to see the sunset each day, New Zealand sets off the wave of purple light around the world.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is pleased the city can show its support by lighting up local landmarks.

“It’s great to be able to support the Neonatal Trust in this way and help raise awareness of the issues premature babies and their families face. About 10 percent of New Zealand babies are born prematurely. It’s a stressful time and families need all the help they can get.

I have personal experience as my son was born prematurely and the Neonatal Trust are fantastic caring people who do a wonderful job. I urge people to contribute to the Trust, which supports those families when they need it.”

A premature baby is born every 90 minutes on average in New Zealand. That’s more than 5,000 or 10 percent of all babies each year who have to go through a Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). In addition to premature babies, sick full-term babies are cared for in neonatal units and medical complications these babies face are often only apparent once the baby is born.

New Zealand’s lighting up campaign is headed by The Neonatal Trust who supports families of premature and sick full-term babies across the country.

“The charity works to support neonatal families as they make their journey through a neonatal unit, the transition home and onwards” says Rachel Friend, CEO of The Neonatal Trust.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive and the willingness of these incredible landmarks to get involved. It’s just another example of the overwhelming kindness the New Zealand community gives to charities.”

Many New Zealanders are personally affected, or have friends and family who have experienced premature births or had a sick baby require specialist care.

“It’s an issue which affects a significant amount of our population, and we are excited to see the New Zealand community get behind our campaign” she adds.


The ‘Lighting Up Purple’ campaign is a global initiative, developed by The European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI).

 

Buildings that are taking part:

Ashburton Clock Tower

Auckland Sky Tower

Eden Park

Auckland’ Silo Park

Blenheim Clock Tower

Blenheim Seymour Square Fountain

Christchurch Airport Control Tower

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

Cromwell Sign & Fruit

Otago Boys High

Anzac Parade Hamilton Bridge

Hastings Clock Tower

Hawera Water Tower

Nelson Clock Tower

Nelson Upper Trafalgar Square

New Plymouth Clock Tower

New Plymouth Airport

Oamaru Opera House

Otago State Highway 1 Southern Motorway Riselaw Road bridge (Lookout Point)

Regent Theatre - Palmerston North

Palmerston North Clock Tower

Taumarunui Tree of Light

Taupo ‘Welcome’ sign

Upper Hutt statues

Wellington Cable Car

Wellington Kelburn Park Fountain

Wellington Bucket Fountain

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Whangarei Victoria Canopy Bridge

Whangarei Laurie Hill Park Tree

Whanganui Opera House

