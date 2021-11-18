Leading Local, Global Partnerships And Even More OnDemand – TVNZ’s 2022 Line-up Announced

Local looms large once again in TVNZ’s 2022 blockbuster line-up, with exciting new series, returning favourites, more must-watch sporting moments and a new content partnership all announced at TVNZ’s virtual Showcase event today.

“Two million New Zealanders tune in to TVNZ each day, and we’re investing more to provide the content viewers want to watch in the ways they want to watch it. Today’s announcement demonstrates TVNZ’s ongoing commitment to local content and enhancing our digital services to grow audience reach and inspire the conversations of Aotearoa in the year ahead,” says Chief Executive, Kevin Kenrick.

Landmark Local: “New Zealanders love seeing their stories on screen - from homegrown drama to the best in whānau-friendly blockbuster reality. We’re excited to share more original and diverse content in 2022, and we're grateful to our production partners and funding bodies NZ on Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission for helping us tell Aotearoa’s stories,” says Director of Content, Cate Slater.

TVNZ’s local line-up will span all genres and be available on-air and online. Drama lovers will get their fix with new co-production Under the Vines, starring Rebecca Gibney, and film Whina+#, starring Rena Owen bringing the inspiring story of Dame Whina Cooper to screen. Supernatural anthology series Beyond the Veil *+ will be presented by Jayden Daniels, and the mystery and intrigue continues in all new seasons of One Lane Bridge* and The Brokenwood Mysteries. Shortland Street reaches yet another milestone with its 30th Anniversary next year. The loveable Billy-John is back for a third season of Kura *, and gritty rangatahi drama Ahikāroa +* also returns for a fifth season.

Te Reo Tātaki (TVNZ) has comedy covered in the year ahead. The Sione’s Wedding crew are bringing back their signature humour with DuckRockers*, a prequel series to the iconic film, and semi-autobiographical series Kid Sister* tells the story of a young Kiwi Jewish woman in her prime. Have You Been Paying Attention?, Give Us a Clue, Patriot Brains* and Wellington Paranormal* will all be back for more laughs in 2022.

In the reality space, there’s feel good escapism to come in LEGO® MASTERS NZ, with comedian Dai Henwood today announced as the show’s host. More romance-reality abounds in Down For Love* and The Ex-Best Thing. Aotearoa’s best chefs will attempt to recreate Kiwis’ favourite treats in new series Snackmasters NZ, and NZ’s celebs will duke it out for a good cause on a new season of Celebrity Treasure Island. The country’s best backyard BBQ masters will go toe-to-toe in the new series Cooks on Fire, and Stan & The Walkers+ are back with more whānau laughs and heart-warming moments. Brand-new format 60 Seconds showcases the diverse range of talent we have within Aotearoa, with one minute or less for contestants to impress. Plus, there will be a new RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, featuring an array of trans-Tasman queens.

Documentary New Zealand* reflects the stories of Aotearoa in a special eight-episode season, and Grand Designs New Zealand takes us behind the scenes of some of the country’s most impressive new builds. First Responders puts viewers into the heart of our emergency services, going behind the scenes of our rescue helicopters, boats and ambulances. Our Big Blue Backyard^ returns, taking viewers under the sea and into a world of stunning creatures right here in NZ. Homegrown favourites Eat Well for Less NZ, Origins*+, and Moving Houses all return for new seasons in 2022.

Powerful Partnerships: “Partnerships allow us to complement our local slate with the best content from around the world, together with key sporting moments,” says Director of Content, Cate Slater.

“Like our local slate, TVNZ’s international line-up is full of variety. The breadth and depth of our content portfolio ensures we deliver something for all viewers – however they choose to watch with us.”

A significant deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, announced today, brings the juggernaut studio’s premiere and library content to TVNZ. Included in this deal are Ghosts, starring Kiwi actress Rose McIver, hit daytime show The Drew Barrymore Show, the latest from the CSI franchise, CSI: Vegas, the newest in the NCIS stable, NCIS: Hawai’i, and more new series including FBI: International, Good Sam, and Guilty Party. Well-known hits such as Everybody Hates Chris, Charmed, and SEAL Team are also set to land on TVNZ. The partnership, along with the agreement with NBCUniversal (announced earlier in the year) will ensure a multi-year supply of premium US drama, comedy and movies to TVNZ.

As well as the best of the US, we’ll continue to bring our viewers premium British content. There’s more natural history coming to TVNZ with Sir David Attenborough’s latest series, The Green Planet and The Mating Game, plus new seasons of Frozen Planet and Serengeti all screening next year. Jed Mercurio’s (Line of Duty) latest work Trigger Point, Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant, and the on-screen adaptation of Adam Kay’s bestselling novel, This is Going to Hurt all premiere in 2022 too.

Thispast yearhas seenTVNZdeliveritsmost comprehensiveevents slate in over a decade,frominternationalT20 cricket**,the 36thAmerica’s Cup, and theTokyo 2020OlympicGames*** and Paralympic Games.Coming up,2021 will finish withlive coverage of the Constellation Cup***, where the Silver Ferns take onAustralia.There’s anothersummer ofcricket on its way,includingthenow unmissableT20 Black Clash.And there’ll be more Paralympics actiontocomeinMarch when our incredible KiwiParalympianshead to Beijing to show off their skills in the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Digital Direction: TVNZ’s future success is reliant on replicating leadership in TV in digital services and ensuring premium local and international content is available to all New Zealanders however they want to watch.

“TVNZ OnDemand is New Zealand’s leading local streaming service, and it has grown significantly in the past few years to now reach one million viewers a week. We’re also focused on driving the digital reach of 1 NEWS to match our OnDemand success, through upgrading news content workflow tools, content management systems, and digital publishing systems. This enhanced capability will enable a step change in TVNZ’s digital news relevance and scale in 2022,” says Chief Executive, Kevin Kenrick.

“TVNZ’s future is undoubtedly digital, and we are investing significantly in the design and development of a future state-of-the-art IP platform that will have the capacity and capability to enhance our digital services and ultimately replace our current broadcast services.”

* Made with the support of NZ On Air

+ Made with the support of Te Māngai Pāho

^ Made with the support of Te Puna Kairangi Premium Fund

# Made with the support of the New Zealand Film Commission

** In partnership with Spark Sport

*** In partnership with Sky

